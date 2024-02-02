Suits spinoff series gets official pilot order plus a new title

When Suits suddenly became the hottest TV series of the summer — despite coming to an end over four years ago — NBC wasted little time in approaching series creator Aaron Korsh about developing a new spinoff series. Well, the Suits spinoff has now been given an official pilot order from NBC, as well as a title: Suits: L.A.

Suits: L.A. will follow Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York who has reinvented himself by representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. “ His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career, ” reads the official description. “ Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved. “

Aaron Korsh penned the script for the pilot, which will be directed by Victoria Mahoney (The Old Guard 2). Production on the Suits spinoff will kick off in late March in Vancouver, Canada. Korsh will also executive produce alongside David Bartis, Doug Liman, Gene Klein, and Victoria Mahoney.

The original Suits series takes place in a fictional New York City corporate law firm and follows Mike (Patrick J. Adams), a college dropout who never attended law school but is able to talk his way into getting a job working for attorney Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) thanks to his impressive photographic memory. The series also stars Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres, and Meghan Markle. The series spanned nine seasons and 134 episodes. We’ve already seen one Suits spinoff, with Pearson following Gina Torres’ character as she entered the dirty world of Chicago politics, but the series was cancelled after just one season