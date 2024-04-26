NCIS: Hawai’i cancelled by CBS after three seasons

NCIS: Hawai’i has been cancelled by CBS after three seasons, leaving the flagship series as the only NCIS show on the air… for now.

After three seasons, NCIS: Hawai’i has been cancelled by CBS. While the show was on the bubble, Deadline says it’s still a little surprising as there had been talks of an “ abbreviated fourth and final season, ” but that would have come with a massive budget cut.

NCIS: Hawai’i starred Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant, the first female Special Agent-in-Charge of the NCIS: Hawaiʻi Field Office. The finale of the third season, which will now be a series finale, will air on May 6th. Sources say that while it wasn’t meant to be a series finale, the episode won’t end on a major cliffhanger that will leave fans frustrated. With just three seasons under its belt, this places NCIS: Hawai’i has the shortest series in the franchise, following NCIS: New Orleans with 7 seasons and NCIS: Los Angeles with 14 seasons. The flagship series is still going strong and was recently renewed for a 22nd season.

While this will leave NCIS as the sole installment of the franchise on the air, it won’t be alone for long. There are several other spinoffs in the works, including NCIS: Origins, a prequel series about young Leroy Jethro Gibbs. The series will be narrated by Mark Harmon, who played Gibbs on NCIS for nearly twenty years, and takes place in 1991, years prior to the events of NCIS. The description reads: “ In the series, Gibbs starts his career as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office where he forges his place on a gritty, ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks. ” Austin Stowell (White Lotus) has been cast to play young Gibbs.