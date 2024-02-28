NCIS spinoff with Michael Weatherly, Cote de Pablo in the works for Paramount+

There’s really no stopping the NCIS franchise. CBS Studios is developing yet another NCIS spinoff series, but this one will bring back two fan-favourite characters from the original series. Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo are set to reprise their roles of Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David for a 10-episode series destined for the Paramount+ streaming service.

Cote de Pablo departed NCIS in 2013, with Michael Weatherly leaving two years later. After Ziva supposedly died, Tony left the service to raise their daughter, but when Ziva was found to be alive, the pair reunited in Paris after completing a final mission. That’s where the new show will pick up. Per the show’s logline, “ When Tony’s security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so that they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after. “

“ We’ve been talking about this story for many years, and now with John McNamara at the helm, we are ready, ” Weatherly and de Pablo said in a joint statement. “ The world of Tony and Ziva (and daughter Tali) promises to be an action-packed roller coaster fueled by love, danger, tears and laughter. We also want to acknowledge and thank the fans from around the world who supported the ‘Tiva’ movement for years. To this day, they say hello in grocery stores and on the street to tell us how much these characters mean to them and ask what Tony and Ziva are up to now. This is for you! “

The NCIS spinoff is set to kick off production later this year and has been written by John McNamara, who will executive produce alongside Weatherly and De Pablo. “ I’m incredibly excited to step into the NCIS universe with Cote and Michael and thrilled to explore it from a few new angles, ” McNamara said. “ Given that the franchise is such a global sensation, I think it’s phenomenal that CBS Studios and Paramount+ have given us the greenlight to shoot in Europe. As to the title of this series, if I told you what it is, I’d be violating the Espionage Act. “

This isn’t the only new NCIS project in the works, as CBS Studios gave a straight-to-series order to NCIS: Origins earlier this year, a prequel series about young Leroy Jethro Gibbs.