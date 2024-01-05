NCIS prequel series about young Gibbs ordered by CBS

Deadline reports that CBS has given a straight-to-series order to NCIS: Origins, a prequel series about young Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

The NCIS prequel comes from Mark Harmon, who played Gibbs on NCIS for nearly twenty years, and his son Sean Harmon, who actually played a younger Gibbs in a handful of episodes. NCIS writers-producers Gina Lucita Monreal and David J. North are also developing the series. The prequel will be narrated by Mark Harmon and take place in 1991, years prior to the events of NCIS. Deadline’s description reads: “ In the series, Gibbs starts his career as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office where he forges his place on a gritty, ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks. ” The search will soon be on for an actor to play the role of young Gibbs.

“ The character of Gibbs has been an important part of my life for 20 years, both in watching my father craft the role and previously having the honor to play young Gibbs myself, ” Sean Harmon said. “ I always felt there was a tale worth telling about his earlier years, so I am thrilled to be stepping into a producing role alongside Gina, David and my dad as we tell this story and reveal a new side of this beloved character. “

“ We are elated and honored to continue the expansion of the NCIS universe in such a unique and unexpected way, ” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “ Viewers can look forward to Mark Harmon returning to CBS to narrate the complex and mysterious backstory of Leroy Jethro Gibbs’ early years in NCIS: Origins, which will build on the rich legacy of this character while reintroducing fan-favorite characters and meeting new ones. “

“ There’s no denying the cultural and global phenomenon of the NCIS franchise for the last 20 years, ” said David Stapf, president of CBS Studios. “ When Sean and Mark approached us all with this exciting expansion of the universe – exploring a young Gibbs – we knew it was the next story that needed to be told. We also couldn’t be luckier to have Gina and David at the helm as co-showrunners who are not only brilliant and adept writers but know this character and universe so well. “

The NCIS franchise is one of the biggest in television history, with the 21st season of the mothership series set to premiere next month. It has also spawned numerous spinoffs, including NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, NCIS: Hawai’i, and NCIS: Sydney. Are there any NCIS fans out there eager for a prequel series about young Gibbs?