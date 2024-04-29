Fallout sets the world on fire by becoming Prime Video’s second most-watched title ever

Amazon’s Prime Video is cooking after the launch of Fallout, a comedic sci-fi series based on the best-selling Bethesda video game series. After the monumental success of HBO’s The Last of Us, audiences wondered when the subsequent must-see video game adaptation would arrive. According to Prime Video’s numbers, Fallout is the cat’s pajamas, with 65 million viewers in its first 16 days of release. If these mind-blowing numbers are correct, Fallout is the streamer’s second most-watched title after The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

While Prime Video crows about Fallout’s much-deserved popularity, they say it’s the most-watched show ever among adults 18-34, with 60% of the show’s audience coming from overseas. According to the numbers, UK, France, and Brazil audiences love the post-apocalyptic drama, making Fallout an international sensation. Fallout is also a critical darling with a 94% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The show is doing so well that Prime Video picked it up for a second season, with many of its stars returning for more irradiated fun.

Fallout is a post-apocalyptic role-playing video game series heavily influenced by 1950s post-war culture. Much of the franchise occurs hundreds of years after a great war over resources decimated the planet. The U.S. government set up a series of self-sufficient fallout shelters known as Vaults, but there wasn’t enough room for everyone, and those who survived the nuclear fallout became horribly mutated.

In Fallout, Ella Purnell is Lucy, “an optimistic Vault-dweller with an all-American can-do spirit. Her peaceful and idealistic nature is tested when she is forced to the surface to rescue her father. Aaron Moten is Maximus, a young soldier who rises to the rank of squire in the militaristic faction called Brotherhood of Steel. He will do anything to further the Brotherhood’s goals of bringing law and order to the wasteland. Walton Goggins is the Ghoul, a morally ambiguous bounty hunter who holds within him a 200-year history of the post-nuclear world.”

Are you surprised by Fallout‘s success? Are you looking forward to Fallout Season 2 when it launches? What’s your favorite game in the Fallout series? Mine is Fallout 3, but I haven’t played Fallout New Vegas yet, which I hear is the best game in the series. Let us know your preference in the comments section below.