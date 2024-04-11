Interviews: Jonathan Nolan, Ella Purnell, and more discuss their series adaptation of Fallout

Video game adaptations come in two flavors: crap and brilliance. For a long time, games were considered cash grabs that did not take advantage of the brilliant concepts and stories they told in a different medium. In recent years, that perspective has changed as producers have found creative homes for properties to tell everything from big-screen epics to animated fare and long-form series storytelling. The latest addition to the growing genre is Fallout. Adapted from the three-decade-old franchise, Fallout exists within the world of video games but expands into a fully original story with all new characters. With the full season streaming on Prime Video, audiences are finding this new series is the real deal.

Fallout tells the story of Lucy Mclean (Ella Purnell), a Vaultie living in the post-apocalyptic wasteland that was the United States. When her father is abducted, Lucy ventures into the world where she must rescue her dad while exploring the surface world. Discovering that things are very different outside of the Vault, Lucy runs across Maximu (Aaron Moten), a knight of the Brotherhood of Steel, and The Ghoul (Walton Goggins), an irradiated bounty hunter whose past goes back to the early days of the nuclear apocalypse. All three characters converge in a massive story that spans new environments and familiar ones for fans of the games.

I got the chance to discuss Fallout with the stars and creative talent behind the series. Showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet & Graham Wagner talked about how they found the humor to blend with the action in the great world of the video game while also creating an original tale. Ella Purnell talked about Lucy’s badass journey and Aaron Moten talked about the cool suit of armor he dons in the series. Michael Emerson discussed his pivotal role and a powerful scene he has with virtually no dialogue. Producer and director Jonathan Nolan discussed his visual approach to the series and how it connects to his work with his brother, Christopher Nolan. Check out the full interviews in the embed above and our review of the show HERE.

Fallout is now streaming on Prime Video.