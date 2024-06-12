Interviews: We brave the apocalypse with Jim Mickle, Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, Rosalind Chao, and more for Sweet Tooth Season 3

Gus (Christian Convery) and Jepperd’s (Nonso Anozie) epic journey through a broken world overrun by sickness and crumbling salvation is at an end. With a new world order on the horizon, humankind could be on the brink of its last gasp as a new species ascends to dominion over land and sky. Netflix‘s Sweet Tooth is one of the streamer’s most eye-opening series as the story confronts the abuse of Mother Nature, the segregation of a marginalized hybrid community, and the promise of a new rise to power as humans cope with losing a Darwinian battle worldwide. Thankfully, gifted creators and actors from Sweet Tooth, including showrunner Jim Mickle, executive producers Susan Downey and Amanda Burrell, and actors Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, and Rosalind Chao, are here to usher us through the apocalypse.

Speaking with Jim, we get the exclusive scoop on the status of a Cold in July follow-up, which indie comic book property he’d adapt next, and what resonates with him about Sweet Tooth’s inspiring odyssey. For Christian and Nonso, we learn what props the duo kept after wrapping the series, how working on the show changed their faith in humanity, and what snacks they’d bring to the apocalypse. Susan Downey and Amanda Burrell discuss their motivation for getting Gus’s mission to the small screen, what goes into prepping a series as massive as Sweet Tooth, and the funniest “oops” of the show’s long-running production. Finally, we speak with the iconic Rosalind Chao about her villainous turn as Helen Zhang, a vile Cruella de Vil-like character, out to wipe Hybrids off the face of the Earth. Rosalind brings us behind the camera for her character’s most vicious scene, discusses interacting with the young cast, and more.

After watching the video, check out our spoiler-free review for Sweet Tooth Season 3. You will want to experience this incredible adaptation of Jeff Lemire’s post-apocalyptic fairytale of survival, evolution, and resetting the globe. It’s been a few weeks since I finished the series, and I’m still thinking about it. Please enjoy these fantastic discussions with the creators and cast. Speaking with them and digging deep into this emotional and inspiring story was an honor.