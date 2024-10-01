Interview: Harold Perrineau and Ricky He talk about the intense third season of MGM+ series From

The third season of the MGM+ series From debuted this week, and fans know that what happened changes the series’ dynamic while deepening the mythology. Taking a cue from Lost, From follows an ensemble of characters trapped in a mysterious location that may have a significance they are not aware of. Lines are drawn, factions created, and deaths are abundant as the audience and characters follow the same journey to discover what is happening in the creepy Township. Starting on Epix and now streaming on MGM+, From is a scary thriller that has returned just in time for Halloween.

Over the first two seasons of From, we have gotten to know various characters, including self-appointed sheriff Boyd Stevens (Harold Perrineau), the Matthews family, including Tabitha (Catalina Sandino Moreno) and Jim (Eion Bailey), wealthy software developer Jade Herrera (David Alpay), the eerie Victor (Scott McCord), Boyd’s deputy Kenny (Ricky He), and many more. Characters have joined the cast, and others have been killed off, with the safety of everyone at risk from episode to episode. From is an intense serial that drops cliffhangers almost weekly and keeps you guessing what will come next.

I chatted with star and executive producer Harold Perrineau about his role in the series. Having appeared on Lost in a supporting capacity, I asked him what it was like stepping into the leader role and what lessons from Lost have carried over into this series. We also discussed the freedom of gore and profanity that comes with no longer airing on network television and we also chatted about a powerful scene early in the third season. Check out the full interview in the embed above.

From is now streaming with new episodes Sundays on MGM+.