The purpose of the Harry Potter TV series is to be more in-depth than the films

There’s a TV series based on J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter novels in the works at Warner Bros. Discovery, aiming for a 2026 premiere on HBO – and during an appearance at MIPCOM‘s C-Suite Conversations, a partnership between MIPCOM Cannes and Variety, Channing Dungey, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group, said that the entire purpose of doing this show is that it will allow them to tell the stories in a more in-depth way than the film adaptations of Rowling’s work were able to.

When asked about the Harry Potter TV series, Dungey replied, “There’s not a lot to talk about at this moment. We’ve got our fantastic writing staff in place and they are doing what they need to do. And casting calls have opened up in the U.K. and Ireland, so the process is moving along. It’s going quite well. It’s an unbelievable dream, honestly, and as somebody who is a huge fan of books, the opportunity to get to explore them in maybe a little bit more in-depth than you can in just a two-hour film, that’s the whole reason we’re on this journey.

As mentioned, casting calls went out recently. The series is looking for children who are residents of the U.K. and Ireland and will be between the ages of 9 and 11 in April 2025. “We are committed to inclusive, diverse casting,” the notice reads. “For every role, please submit qualified performers, without regard to ethnicity, sex, disability, race, sexual orientation, gender identity, or any other basis protected by law unless otherwise specifically indicated.

Warner Bros. Discovery has previously provided the statement that “Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally.

Succession‘s Francesca Gardiner has been hired to be the head writer and showrunner, while Mark Mylod has signed on to direct multiple episodes. Gardiner and Mylod have both won Emmys for their work on Succession as producers, as well as their work as writer and director on the show. Mylod also directed the film The Menu – which happened to star Ralph Fiennes of the Harry Potter film franchise.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter
