Beef season 2 moves forward with Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton & Cailee Spaeny starring

Netflix confirmed today that Beef season 2 is officially moving forward. The new season of the critically acclaimed anthology series will star Oscar Isaac (Scenes From a Marriage), Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman), Charles Melton (May December), and Cailee Spaeny (Alien: Romulus).

Here’s the logline for Beef season 2: “ A young couple witnesses an alarming fight between their boss and his wife, triggering chess moves of favors and coercion in the elitist world of a country club and its Korean billionaire owner. ” The season will consist of eight 30-minute episodes. Lee Sung Jin returns to serve as creator, showrunner, and executive producer. Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, and Jake Schreier also executive produce.

The first season of Beef followed “ the aftermath of a road rage incident between two strangers. Danny Cho (Steven Yeun), a failing contractor with a chip on his shoulder, goes head-to-head with Amy Lau (Ali Wong), a self-made entrepreneur with a picturesque life. The increasing stakes of their feud unravel their lives and relationships in this darkly comedic and deeply moving series. ” The series has been picking up plenty of awards over the last few months, including eight wins at the Emmy Awards last month, including Outstand Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Yeun, and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Wong.

Our own Alex Maidy was one of those who loved the first season of Beef. “ I can think of a few series that can compare with the amount of funny and tragedy in Beef while presenting two equally stellar performances from the lead actors, ” Maidy wrote. “ Steven Yeun and Ali Wong had already proven themselves talented, but Lee Sung Jin’s Beef elevates them to a new level. Beef is an incredibly engrossing series from the very first scene and is sure to have everyone talking when it premieres on Netflix. Beef is not the series I was expecting it to be based on the trailer, but it is so much better than I was hoping for. ” You can check out the rest of Maidy’s review right here.

