Primetime Emmy Awards: all the winners (UPDATING LIVE)

It’s time for the Primetime Emmy Awards, and all night long, we’ll be updating this story with the latest winners from the Peacock Theater in LA as the results come in. It’s crazy to think, but the nominees were announced way back in July, as the ceremony was postponed from September all the way until now due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. Succession leads the field with 27 nods for its final season, while two more HBO shows, The Last of Us and The White Lotus, follow it with 24 and 23 nods apiece. Ted Lasso has the fourth most nominations with 21. Last year, Ted Lasso was able to take Best Comedy for its second season. Still, coming off a notably weaker third season, it seems all but certain to lose to The Bear, which – it should be said – is actually nominated for its first season and NOT the second one, which aired last summer. Meanwhile, Succession seems likely to end the night with another Best Drama Emmy, although it has some competition in the way of Better Call Saul’s final season.
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:
Quinta Brunson: Abbott Elementary
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Matthew Macfadyen: Succession
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge: The White Lotus
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Ebon Moss-Bachrach: The Bear
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Jeremy Allen White: The Bear
Scripted Variety Series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Supporting Actress in a Limited/Anthology Series or TV movie:
Niecy Nash-Betts: Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Reality-Competition Program:
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Writing For A Comedy Series:
Christopher Storer: The Bear
Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series
Christopher Storer: The Bear
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Directing For A Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Lee Sung Jin: Beef
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie:
Paul Walter Hauser: Black Bird
