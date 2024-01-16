Primetime Emmy Awards: all the winners (UPDATING LIVE)

It’s time for the Primetime Emmy Awards, and we’ll be updating our list of winners all night long as they come in.

It’s time for the Primetime Emmy Awards, and all night long, we’ll be updating this story with the latest winners from the Peacock Theater in LA as the results come in. It’s crazy to think, but the nominees were announced way back in July, as the ceremony was postponed from September all the way until now due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. Succession leads the field with 27 nods for its final season, while two more HBO shows, The Last of Us and The White Lotus, follow it with 24 and 23 nods apiece. Ted Lasso has the fourth most nominations with 21. Last year, Ted Lasso was able to take Best Comedy for its second season. Still, coming off a notably weaker third season, it seems all but certain to lose to The Bear, which – it should be said – is actually nominated for its first season and NOT the second one, which aired last summer. Meanwhile, Succession seems likely to end the night with another Best Drama Emmy, although it has some competition in the way of Better Call Saul’s final season.

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:

Quinta Brunson: Abbott Elementary

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Matthew Macfadyen: Succession

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge: The White Lotus

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ebon Moss-Bachrach: The Bear

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeremy Allen White: The Bear

Scripted Variety Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Supporting Actress in a Limited/Anthology Series or TV movie:

Niecy Nash-Betts: Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Reality-Competition Program:

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Writing For A Comedy Series:

Christopher Storer: The Bear

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

Christopher Storer: The Bear

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Directing For A Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Lee Sung Jin: Beef

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie:

Paul Walter Hauser: Black Bird