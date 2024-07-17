The nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards have been announced

The 2024 Emmy Awards will take place less than a year after last year’s event and the nominees for the hopeful contenders have just been revealed.

The upcoming nominations for the best in television have been announced. The list of this year’s nominations for the 76th Primetime Emmys has been announced today by actors Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tony Hale in Hollywood. This year’s event has a rare distinction of taking place less than a year after the last event, which had been postponed to January of this year due to the ongoing writers’ and actors’ strikes that lasted for a bigger part of the summer and fall in 2023. Last year’s Emmys included winners from such shows as The Bear, Abbott Elementary and HBO’s massively popular series Succession. The ceremony is set to take place on September 15 (ABC, 8 EDT/5 PDT), exactly eight months after the 75th Primetime Emmys were presented on Fox. The Hollywood Reporter has listed the nominations for this year, so here are the 2024 Emmy nominees:

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FX)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO/Max)

Hacks (HBO/Max)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Best Drama Series

The Crown (Netflix)

Fallout (Prime Video)

The Gilded Age (HBO)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)

Shogun (FX)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

3 Body Problem (Netflix)

Best Limited or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Fargo (FX)

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Ripley (Netflix)

True Detective: Night Country (HBO)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows, FX)

Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm, HBO/Max)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear, FX)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs, FX)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear, FX)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Maya Rudolph (Loot, Apple)

Jean Smart (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale, Apple)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Idris Elba (Hijack, Apple)

Donald Glover (Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Walton Goggins (Fallout, Prime Video)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses, Apple)

Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun, FX)

Dominic West (The Crown, Prime Video)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show, Apple)

Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age, HBO/Max)

Maya Erskine (Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Anna Sawai (Shogun, FX)

Imelda Staunton (The Crown, Netflix)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show, Apple)

Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or a Movie

Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers, Showtime)

Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)

Jon Hamm (Fargo, FX)

Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, FX)

Andrew Scott (Ripley, Netflix)

Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or a Movie

Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)

Brie Larson (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple)

Juno Temple (Fargo, FX)

Sofía Vergara (Griselda, Netflix)

Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, FX)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Lionel Boyce (The Bear, FX)

Paul W. Downs (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear, FX)

Paul Rudd (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live, NBC)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Carol Burnett (Palm Royale, Apple TV+)

Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear, FX)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Meryl Streep (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal (The Bear, FX)

Matthew Broderick (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Ryan Gosling (Saturday Night Live, NBC)

Christopher Lloyd (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Bob Odenkirk (The Bear, FX)

Will Poulter (The Bear, FX)

Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Néstor Carbonell (Shogun, FX)

Paul Dano (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Tracy Letts (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty)

Jonathan Pryce (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)

John Turturro (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers, Showtime)

Robert Downey Jr. (The Sympathizer, HBO/Max)

Tom Goodman-Hill (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)

John Hawkes (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)

Lamorne Morris (Fargo, FX)

Lewis Pullman (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple TV+)

Treat Williams (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, FX)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dakota Fanning (Ripley, Netflix)

Lily Gladstone (Under the Bridge, Hulu)

Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)

Aja Naomi King (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple TV+)

Diane Lane (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, FX)

Nava Mau (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)

Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age, HBO/Max)

Nicole Beharie (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown, Netflix)

Greta Lee (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Lesley Manville (The Crown, Netflix)

Karen Pittman (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Holland Taylor (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano (Shogun, FX)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Mark Duplass (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Jon Hamm (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Takehiro Hira (Shogun, FX)

Jack Lowden (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)

Jonathan Pryce (The Crown, Netflix)

Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Olivia Colman (The Bear, FX)

Jamie Lee Curtis (The Bear, FX)

Kaitlin Olson (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live, NBC)

Kristen Wiig (Saturday Night Live, NBC)

Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Michaela Coel (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Claire Foy (The Crown, Netflix)

Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Sarah Paulson (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Parker Posey (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Best Talk Series

The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Best Reality Competition Series

The Amazing Race (CBS)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Traitors (Peacock)

The Voice (NBC)