Why Seth Rogen might have a partial ban from the Emmys

Just last month, Seth Rogen won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series…and also Outstanding Director and Outstanding Writing and Outstanding Comedy Series. So, yeah, it was a pretty good night. But it could be that the only time the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences wants Rogen on the stage is if he’s taking home gold. So what’s the beef between Seth Rogen and the Emmys?

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Seth Rogen shared his theory on why he’s not allowed to present at the Emmys anymore. “I presented there [in 2021] and have not been invited back…It was in the thick of Covid!” Host Kimmel then read Rogen’s quote, which he said while presenting Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. “There’s way too many of us in this little room. What are we doing? They said this was outdoors. It is not. They lied to us. We’re in a hermetically sealed tent right now. I would not have come to this. Why is there a roof?” Rogen then interrupted, saying, “It was true! They lied! They did lie. It said, ‘Outdoor Event.’ And I had all intention of doing the dumb schtick that they had written for me, and then I showed up, and then I was like, ‘We’re in a tent. I can’t ignore this. We’re gonna kill these old…Eugene Levy’s here! We’re gonna kill Eugene Levy? I don’t wanna do that.’”

Seth Rogen went on to explain that he knows that he pissed off those behind the scenes of the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. Kimmel then admitted he did his research and found out that Rogen is in fact banned from ever presenting at the awards ceremony again (although let’s hope that’s a joke!).

So is it true? Entertainment Weekly reached out to the Academy to find out, with ATAS saying, “The Television Academy congratulates Mr. Rogen on his multiple Emmy wins this past September, and we look forward to seeing him in the audience at many ceremonies to come.” Yeah, Seth, you’re totally banned…

But at least there is an upside to Rogen’s Emmy history: with his four wins for The Studio last month, he is tied with the most wins in a single year, sitting alongside Schitt’s Creek’s Dany Levy, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Amy Sherman-Palladino and Making a Murderer’s Moira Demos.