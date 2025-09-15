TV News

The 2025 Emmy Awards: The Pitt, Adolescence and The Studio among the big winners

Posted 2 hours ago

The 2025 Emmy Awards are in the books, and as expected, the evening was primarily dominated by The Pitt, The Studio and Adolescence. Notably, each of the main series to take home major awards were from streaming services, with The Pitt from HBO Max, The Studio from Apple TV Plus, and Adolescence from Netflix. The era of cable channels like HBO, F/X or others dominating seems to be winding down. However, FX’s big winner from last year, Shogun, didn’t have a second season up for consideration (yet), while The Bear, which dominated the comedy categories for its first two years (not sure why it’s considered a comedy), had to contend with a somewhat more muted reception for season 3, resulting in zero wins this evening. This will likely happen again next year, as season 4 probably received an even more mixed reception.

Here is the full list of winners:

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
The Studio
What We Do in the Shadows

Best Limited or Anthology Series

Adolescence
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Adam Scott, Severance
Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, The Residence
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates, Matlock
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Britt Lower, Severance
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, Severance
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Zach Cherry, Severance
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
James Marsden, Paradise,
Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman, Severance
John Turturro, Severance

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Michael Urie, Shrinking
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Meghann Fahy, Sirens
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex
Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent
Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series

Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent
Chloe Sevigny, Monsters: The Erik and Lyle Menendez Story
Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex
Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Best Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Traitors

Best Talk Series

The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 

