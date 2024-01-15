The Winners of the 2024 Critics Choice Awards Are In

Oppenheimer, Barbie and The Holdovers dominated the Critics Choice Awards, with Nolan’s epic now a frontrunner for Oscar attention.

The great Paul Giamatti seems well on his way towards winning an Oscar for The Holdovers, with the actor taking home another prestigious award at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards. Emma Stone also took home a trophy for Poor Things. At the same time, Christopher Nolan and Oppenheimer dominated the rest of the big awards, making it seem like the giant iceberg a lot of other awards season hopefuls are bound to crash into. The other half of the Barbenheimer equation, Barbie, was no slouch either, taking home a Best Screenplay award and Best Comedy. Still, it was shut out of the acting awards, with Robert Downey Jr. on his way to a potential Oscar win, nabbing best-supporting actor for Oppenheimer. Da’Vine Joy Randolph won a much-deserved Best Supporting Actress award for The Holdovers. Poor Bradley Cooper and Maestro were entirely shut out, with that film’s chances of winning major gold at the awards shows having petered out as the season went on (judging by the Netflix numbers, it simply didn’t catch on outside of critic’s circles).

While the Critics Choice Awards may not have the cachet of the Golden Globes or the Oscars, it’s an organization I’m proud to be a member of. For those who don’t know, the Critics Choice Awards, or CCA for short, consists of two nominating branches – one for film and one for TV. As the title suggests, the membership body is comprised of critics, and I’ve been a member since 2011. One of the noteworthy things about the CCA is how transparent it is, with every member a working critic in some capacity, and the last chunk of each year, when we all dive into screenings and screeners, is always one of my favourite times of the year. While I was bummed that one of my favorite films of the year, The Iron Claw, didn’t get much in the way of nominations, I can’t say I have any real issues with the winners below. I’m especially happy to see The Bear continue to be celebrated, as it really is the best show on TV now that Succession is over (it was a good night for that show as well).

FILM WINNERS FOR THE 29th ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS

BEST PICTURE

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

Saltburn

BEST ACTOR

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

BEST ACTRESS

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee – Past Lives

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Poor Things

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Charles Melton – May December

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

America Ferrera – Barbie

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Julianne Moore – May December

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Abby Ryder Fortson – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Ariana Greenblatt – Barbie

Calah Lane – Wonka

Milo Machado Graner – Anatomy of a Fall

Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers

Madeleine Yuna Voyles – The Creator

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

Air

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

BEST DIRECTOR

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Greta Gerwig – Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Alexander Payne – The Holdovers

Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Samy Burch – May December

Alex Convery – Air

Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer – Maestro

Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach – Barbie

David Hemingson – The Holdovers

Celine Song – Past Lives

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Kelly Fremon Craig – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Andrew Haigh – All of Us Strangers

Cord Jefferson – American Fiction

Tony McNamara – Poor Things

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Eric Roth & Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Matthew Libatique – Maestro

Rodrigo Prieto – Barbie

Rodrigo Prieto – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robbie Ryan – Poor Things

Linus Sandgren – Saltburn

Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx – Saltburn

Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman – Oppenheimer

Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie

James Price, Shona Heath, Zsuzsa Mihalek – Poor Things

Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran – Asteroid City

BEST EDITING

William Goldenberg – Air

Nick Houy – Barbie

Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer

Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Poor Things

Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon

Michelle Tesoro – Maestro

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Jacqueline Durran – Barbie

Lindy Hemming – Wonka

Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – The Color Purple

Holly Waddington – Poor Things

Jacqueline West – Killers of the Flower Moon

Janty Yates, David Crossman – Napoleon

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Barbie

The Color Purple

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Priscilla

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

BEST COMEDY

American Fiction

Barbie

Bottoms

The Holdovers

No Hard Feelings

Poor Things

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Wish

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Anatomy of a Fall

Godzilla Minus One

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Taste of Things

The Zone of Interest

BEST SONG

“Dance the Night” – Barbie

“I’m Just Ken” – Barbie

“Peaches” – The Super Mario Bros. Movie

“Road to Freedom” – Rustin

“This Wish” – Wish

“What Was I Made For” – Barbie

BEST SCORE

Jerskin Fendrix – Poor Things

Michael Giacchino – Society of the Snow

Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer

Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson – Killers of the Flower Moon

Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt – Barbie

TELEVISION NOMINATIONS FOR THE 29TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS

BEST DRAMA SERIES

The Crown (Netflix)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Last of Us (HBO | Max)

Loki (Disney+)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

Succession (HBO | Max)

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO | Max)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO | Max)

Tom Hiddleston – Loki (Disney+)

Timothy Olyphant – Justified: City Primeval (FX)

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us (HBO | Max)

Ramón Rodríguez – Will Trent (ABC)

Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO | Max)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Aunjanue Ellis – Justified: City Primeval (FX)

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us (HBO | Max)

Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO | Max)

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Khalid Abdalla – The Crown (Netflix)

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Ron Cephas Jones – Truth Be Told (Apple TV+)

Matthew MacFadyen – Succession (HBO | Max)

Ke Huy Quan – Loki (Disney+)

Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (Netflix)

Sophia Di Martino – Loki (Disney+)

Celia Rose Gooding – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

Karen Pittman – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets (Showtime)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO | Max)

The Bear (FX)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Poker Face (Peacock)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Bill Hader – Barry (HBO | Max)

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Drew Tarver – The Other Two (HBO | Max)

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (FX)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX)

Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere (HBO | Max)

Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face (Peacock)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Harrison Ford – Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

James Marsden – Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear (FX)

Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO | Max)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Jessica Williams – Shrinking (Apple TV+)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

Beef (Netflix)

Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Fargo (FX)

Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Love & Death (HBO | Max)

A Murder at the End of the World (FX)

A Small Light (National Geographic)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)

Finestkind (Paramount+)

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)

No One Will Save You (Hulu)

Quiz Lady (Hulu)

Reality (HBO | Max)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Tom Holland – The Crowded Room (Apple TV+)

David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount+)

Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)

Kiefer Sutherland – The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)

Steven Yeun – Beef (Netflix)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Kaitlyn Dever – No One Will Save You (Hulu)

Carla Gugino – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Bel Powley – A Small Light (National Geographic)

Sydney Sweeney – Reality (HBO | Max)

Juno Temple – Fargo (FX)

Ali Wong – Beef (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Taylor Kitsch – Painkiller (Netflix)

Jesse Plemons – Love & Death (HBO | Max)

Lewis Pullman – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Liev Schreiber – A Small Light (National Geographic)

Justin Theroux – White House Plumbers (HBO | Max)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Maria Bello – Beef (Netflix)

Billie Boullet – A Small Light (National Geographic)

Willa Fitzgerald – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

Aja Naomi King – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Mary McDonnell – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES

Bargain (Paramount+)

The Glory (Netflix)

The Good Mothers (Hulu)

The Interpreter of Silence (Hulu)

Lupin (Netflix)

Mask Girl (Netflix)

Moving (Hulu)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

Bluey (Disney+)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Harley Quinn (HBO | Max)

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix)

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)

Young Love (HBO | Max)

BEST TALK SHOW

The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO | Max)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool (Netflix)

Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits (Prime Video)

John Early: Now More Than Ever (HBO | Max)

John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix)

Trevor Noah: Where Was I (Netflix)

Wanda Sykes – I’m an Entertainer (Netflix)