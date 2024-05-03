Kevin Spacey hits back at new doc as more accusers come forward

Kevin Spacey may have been found not guilty in his 2023 sex offense trial, but that doesn’t mean he’ll be easily creeping back into the public consciousness…at least not the way he wants. Even with that verdict, there are still new accusations being made against the two-time Oscar winner, with the most recent triggering Spacey to launch into a rant on social media.

Ahead of next week’s airing of the two-part docuseries Spacey Unmasked, Kevin Spacey took to X to blast Channel 4 for what he’s suggesting is a hit piece. “Over the last week, I have repeatedly requested that @Channel4 afford me more than 7 days to respond to allegations made against me dating back 48 years and provide me with sufficient details to investigate these matters. Channel 4 has refused on the basis that they feel that asking for a response in 7 days to new, anonymized and non-specific allegations is a “fair opportunity” for me to refute any allegations made against me. I will not sit back and be attacked by a dying network’s one-sided “documentary” about me in their desperate attempt for ratings. There’s a proper channel to handle allegations against me and it’s not Channel 4.”

Kevin Spacey went on to make the point that he has defended himself time and time again, despite the aforementioned verdict, which found him cleared of counts of sexual assault, forcing others into sexual situations with consent and more. “Each time I have been given the time and a proper forum to defend myself, the allegations have failed under scrutiny and I have been exonerated.”

Over the last week, I have repeatedly requested that @Channel4 afford me more than 7 days to respond to allegations made against me dating back 48 years and provide me with sufficient details to investigate these matters. Channel 4 has refused on the basis that they feel that… — Kevin Spacey (@KevinSpacey) May 2, 2024

While we have yet to see Spacey Unmasked – which will also air on Max on May 6th and 7th – we expect it to be a hit with viewers. Not only are documentaries riding their prime, but the topics it will cover – not to mention it focusing on a once-prominent celebrity – are ripe for ratings. Even still, Channel 4 hopefully considered the sort of target Kevin Spacey would put on it, as just this week Dan Schneider filed a lawsuit against the makers of Quiet on Set, who he says falsely painted him as a “child predator.”

Kevin Spacey has a few projects lined up but gone are the days where audiences truly look forward to his next performance. So is this how the actor will get his publicity from now on?