Everyone is gunning for Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in the action-packed and final Bad Boys: Ride or Die trailer

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence buckle up for the final and action-packed Bad Boys: Ride or Die trailer from directors Adil & Bilall.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are back as Mike Lowery and Marcus Barnett, respectively, for another balls-to-the-wall Bad Boys sequel in the latest and final Bad Boys: Ride or Die trailer! In the new film, everyone is trying to kill Mike and Marcus: criminals, drug dealers, wildlife—it doesn’t matter! Everyone is out for blood!

The new sequel sees Will Smith and Martin Lawrence back in the roles of Miami narcotics detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett. They’re joined in the cast by Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Núñez, and Joe Pantoliano. New additions to the cast include Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, and Rhea Seehorn. Tasha Smith is also on board to play Marcus Burnett’s wife, replacing Theresa Randle, who played the character in the first three movies in the franchise.

While Michael Bay directed the first two movies in the Bad Boys franchise, the duo of Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah took the helm for the third movie and returned for the fourth. The directors have teased that Bad Boys: Ride or Die will have a lighter tone than its predecessor. “I think that there’s going to be way more comedy,” El Arbi said. “The third one had the dramatic tone. With this one, it’s really our purpose to get people laughing and having a good time in the theater. Martin [Lawrence] is going to a higher level in this one. This is the culmination of the Marcus Burnett arc.”

In the expletive-filled Bad Boys: Ride or Die trailer, Marcus warns Mike that a storm is coming, but they have what it takes to weather the change. After discovering their trusted friend, Captain Conrad Howard (Joe Pantoliano) has become a target of character assassination. In a cryptic message to the Bad Boys, Conrad warns that Mike and Marcus are next on the hit list, and they’d better get their affairs in order.

With their lives on the line and asses in gear, it’s Mike and Marcus versus a corrupt syndicate of criminals with cops breathing down their necks at every turn. It won’t be long until everybody is out to get the Bad Boys, including Black Jelly Beans, the WORST Jelly Bean!

Bad Boys: Ride or Die blasts into theaters on June 7, 2024.