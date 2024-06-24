Will Smith is set to debut new rap song at the 2024 BET Awards

Will Smith makes a return to form as he chalks up another summer hit in his resume with the recent success of Bad Boys: Ride or Die. The movie was a safe move for him, but it also a necessary litmus test to see if audiences were ready to re-accept him after his star dimmed following the Oscars slap controversy. The gamble paid off and the newest entry into the Martin Lawrence co-starring buddy cop comedy became one of the year’s biggest hits. Smith is not going to let this train slow down as he also is planning to make a return to the music world with new material for the first time since 2005’s Lost and Found album.

Deadline is now reporting that the former Fresh Prince will be performing an all-new song at the 2024 BET Awards this Sunday. Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET, expressed her excitement over this special performance, “From his start as a rapper to The Fresh Prince to being a box office king as one of the Bad Boys, Will Smith is truly a global icon, and we are honored to welcome him back to grace the BET Awards stage. We look forward to Will adding to yet another defining night for the culture that is not to be missed.”

Although Smith hasn’t released new tunes in years, he hasn’t strayed too far from the music world as last April, he made a surprise appearance at Coachella performing his hit song from the movie Men in Black during J Balvin’s set. Their performance was enhanced by the background dancers sporting alien costumes as well as the stage featuring an oversized grey alien head. Other dancers were also dressed in the signature Men in Black clothing. At the end of their set, Balvin was humorously taken away from the stage by two men in black suits.

Not much more is known about the details surrounding Smith’s upcoming performance. You can catch the BET Awards broadcasting live on the BET network on Sunday, June 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Taraji P. Henson is set to return to host the awards, and Grammy-winning singer Usher will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement BET Award at the event. Other performances are set to include Ice Spice, Sexyy Red, Latto, Lauryn Hill & YG Marley, Tyla, GloRilla, Muni Long, Shaboozey and Victoria Monét, Tanner Adell, Cardi B, Davido, Gunna, the Roots, Common, Queen Latifah and the Jungle Brothers.