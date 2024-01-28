Shoot to Kill: The Best 80s Action Movie You Never Saw

Recently, I wrote an article about movies that were surprisingly hard to find on streaming or Blu-ray, and one of the movies I mentioned was a little-remembered 1988 thriller called Shoot to Kill (aka Deadly Pursuit in the UK). The film was a decent box office hit in its day, but outside of a DVD release many years ago, it has sunk into obscurity.

This is a shame, as Shoot to Kill is a nifty little movie. After a few comments praised the film, I decided to revisit it for myself, as I honestly hadn’t seen it since the nineties and had no idea if it would hold up. To my surprise, not only did it hold up, but Shoot to Kill is a bit of a lost 80s action classic.

The film stars Sidney Poitier as a veteran FBI agent investigating a strange robbery where the owner of a diamond broker robbed his own store. It turns out the desperate man stole his own diamonds to pay off a man holding his beloved wife hostage. Poitier’s G-man underestimates the criminal, and in the end, he murders the man’s wife, his maid and even his dog. Shaken up by the fact that this jewel thief would kill so many innocent people, he becomes obsessed with finding him, only to discover that the man has hightailed it into the Pacific Northwest wilderness and has infiltrated a group of fishermen who are being led through the mountains by a female guide named Sarah Renell, played by a young Kirstie Alley, who was on Cheers at the time and would star in Look Who’s Talking the following year. Luckily, Sarah’s boyfriend, Jonathan Knox, is an expert tracker and mountain man, and the two team up to track down the fishing party before the killer, whose identity we don’t know at this point, can be revealed.

Now, this is an excellent premise for an action flick. It has all the elements. It has perfect motivation for the two heroes, with Poitier’s Warren Stantin feeling guilt over the people he couldn’t protect, while Berenger’s Knox wants to rescue his girlfriend. The two are also a classic mismatched pair, with Poitier a sophisticated, older urbanite with no wilderness experience. At the same time, Berenger plays a total loner who has never had to kill or been pitted against a monster despite his skills in the mountains. This makes the film work on many levels, being a straight-ahead thriller with tons of action while also having elements of a mismatched buddy comedy worked in.

It’s expertly directed by Roger Spotiswoode, who made a slew of exciting thrillers in the 80s, including Terror Train, Under Fire and Air America, before taking an ill-advised stab at comedy with Stop or My Mom Will Shoot. He bounced back when he directed Tomorrow Never Dies.

But what makes Shoot to Kill work is how exceptionally well-cast it is. Younger viewers may not appreciate how big of a star Sidney Poitier was when Shoot to Kill was made but suffice it to say he was a legend. Poitier was the first black movie star, winning an Oscar for Lillies in the Field and having starred in a slew of classics, including In the Heat of the Night and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner. Shoot to Kill was his first time in front of a camera in 12 years, as he had prematurely retired from acting to try his luck as a director. He was the first black director to make a movie that grossed over $100 million when he made the Gene Wilder and Richard Pryor comedy classic Stir Crazy.

When he made Shoot to Kill, Poitier was sixty, and this was a pretty bold role for him to take, as by the nature of the film, it’s highly physical. He spends most of the movie in the mountains, hiking, climbing rocks, and doing a lot of pretty physically taxing stuff that, impressively, he wasn’t doubled for. More than anything, his gravitas gives the film an extra oomph, as he has the aura of a man who’s been through a lot, as by his age, his character would have been one of the first black FBI agents and, as he tells Berenger at one point, he’s faced off with the Mafia, the KKK and the KGB. Indeed, Poitier has – onscreen, that is. You also buy him as a man who’s haunted by his failure, and near the end of the film, his pursuit of the villain becomes almost suicidal, as he doesn’t want another innocent life to be taken. But Poitier is also hilarious, reacting with disbelief at the various things he encounters in the mountains, such as a moose and a grizzly bear that he manages to scare away. Berenger is just as good in a rare action role, playing a rugged mountain man with a soft side. Kirstie Alley could have been saddled with a generic woman-in-p peril role. Still, her character is tough and resourceful, and even once the bad guy has been revealed and she gets taken hostage, she constantly tries to get free and never allows herself to become a victim. In some ways, she’s the star of her action movie happening simultaneously.

No, as for the villain, this is where it gets tricky. The film goes through great pains to hide his identity so that you don’t know who the bad guy is when he infiltrates the fishing party. Three other fishermen are played by well-known character actors who have played villains before, including Dirty Harry’s Andrew Robinson, Richard Masur, Frederick Coffin and the Kurgan himself, Clancy Brown. Ok, so to someone in 2024, it may not be that much of a mystery who the killer is, as one of these guys has become a legendary big-screen villain, and I’m not talking about Richard Masur. Even still, this mystery aspect works well.

Overall, Shoot to Kill is a pretty stunning piece of old-school action filmmaking, with good performances, hair-raising stunts, and excellent location shooting in BC and San Francisco. My only complaint is that the musical score by John Scott is a tad cheesy, with too much saxophone – but alas, that’s the era. Part of me thinks it would be a classic if Michael Kamen, Alan Silvestri, or Jerry Goldsmith had scored this. This winter of 1988 was a good-sized hit at the box office, making more than twice its budget back, and it was a popular VHS rental. So why is it out on Blu-ray? It seems to have fallen into a gray zone of unavailable movies released by Disney’s adult label, Touchstone Pictures, in the 80s. Many of these movies are available on Disney Star internationally, and Shoot to Kill was streaming at one point, as there’s a good HD copy floating around out there – it’s just not available at the moment. That’s too bad because this movie is a little gem worth rediscovering, especially given that Poitier passed away not too long ago. If you can find it, you should give it a shot.