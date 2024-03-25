The Crow: Salvation (2000) – Awfully Good Horror Movies

Is the often overlooked entry in the Crow franchise The Crow: Salvation an awfully good movie? We think it is!

A new episode of the Awfully Good Horror Movies video series has just been released, and in this one we’re taking a look at an entry in the Crow franchise that often gets overlooked: The Crow: Salvation from 2000 (get it HERE). With a remake of The Crow heading to theatres on June 7th and The Crow: Salvation getting a limited edition Blu-ray release from Scream Factory, this seemed like the perfect time to dig into this one – and you can hear all about it in the video embedded above!

Directed by Bharat Nalluri from a screenplay written by Chip Johannessen, The Crow: Salvation has the following synopsis: Alex Corvis is falsely convicted of brutally stabbing his girlfriend Lauren to death. He maintains his innocence and insists that Lauren was killed by a man with distinctive scars on his body but the police cannot find any trace of him. After three years on death row, Alex is electrocuted in a messy execution and shortly after, his guardian crow appears and resurrects him. With the help of Lauren’s sister Erin, the Crow begins his hunt for the killer.

The film stars Eric Mabius, Kirsten Dunst, William Atherton, Grant Shaud, Jodi Lyn O’Keefe, David H. Stevens, Dale Midkiff, Bill Mondy, Walton Goggins, Tim DeKay, Don Shanks, Joey Miyashima, Kylee Cochran, Bruce McCarty, Kelly Haren, Noname Jane, and Fred Ward.

With the Awfully Good Horror Movies series, we take a journey through the world of “so-bad-it’s-good” cinema in the horror genre. We’ll provide you with some fun trivia, details on the production, and some food/drinks to go with it. So join us for some schlock as we go through the who’s who of terrible horror cinema!

The The Crow: Salvation episode of Awfully Good Horror Movies was Written, Edited and Narrated by Tyler Nichols. The show is Produced by John Fallon and Executive Produced by Berge Garabedian.

