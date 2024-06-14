A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010) – Awfully Good Horror Movies

The Awfully Good series takes a look at the A Nightmare on Elm Street remake from 2010, starring Jackie Earle Haley as Freddy Krueger

A new episode of the Awfully Good Horror Movies video series has just been released, and with this one we’ve decided to take a look at one of the most unpopular entries in one of the horror genre’s biggest franchises. It’s the 2010 A Nightmare on Elm Street remake (watch it HERE), a.k.a. The One Without Robert Englund, and you can hear all about it in the video embedded above.

Directed by Samuel Bayer from a screenplay by Wesley Strick and Eric Heisserer, the A Nightmare on Elm Street remake has the following synopsis: Teenagers Nancy, Quentin, Kris, Jesse and Dean are all neighborhood friends who begin having the same dream of a horribly disfigured man who wears a tattered sweater and a glove made of knives. The man, Freddy Krueger, terrorizes them in their dreams, and the only escape is to wake up. But when one of their number dies violently, the friends realize that what happens in the dream world is real, and the only way to stay alive is to stay awake.

The film stars Kyle Gallner, Rooney Mara, Kyra Krumins, Katie Cassidy, Julianna Damm, Thomas Dekker, Bayden Coyer, Kellan Lutz, Max Holt, Clancy Brown, and Connie Britton, with Jackie Earle Haley as Freddy Krueger.

With the Awfully Good Horror Movies series, we take a journey through the world of “so-bad-it’s-good” cinema in the horror genre. We’ll provide you with some fun trivia, details on the production, and some food/drinks to go with it. So join us for some schlock as we go through the who’s who of terrible horror cinema!

The A Nightmare on Elm Street remake episode of Awfully Good Horror Movies was Written, Edited and Narrated by Tyler Nichols. The show is Produced by John Fallon and Executive Produced by Berge Garabedian.

