He Never Left trailer: fugitives are targeted by a serial killer in November release

Spooky season doesn’t have to end just because we exit the month of October. Epic Pictures’ specialty horror label DREAD is set to continue the Halloween into November by giving the horror film He Never Left a limited theatrical release on November 1st, with a VOD release following on November 5th. (And if you want to buy the Blu-ray, that will be available on January 21st.) To help you decide whether or not you want to get your November started with He Never Left, we have the trailer embedded above.

Directed by James Morris, who previously worked on the TV series The Witching Season, He Never Left has the following synopsis: After hearing strange noises coming from an adjoining motel room, a federal fugitive and his girlfriend become targets of the notorious “Pale Face” killer, whose legend has haunted the local community for decades. Morris crafted the story with Colin Cunningham and The Witching Season creator Michael Ballif. Morris and Ballif produced the film together.

Morris and Cunningham also have acting roles in the film alongside Jessica Staples, Sean D. Hunter, David E. McMahon, Charla Bocchicchio, William McAllister, Jake Watters, Mary Ellen Wolfe, Alicia Oberle Farmer, Tommy Morris, and Hailey Nebeker.

Horror Society reports that Morris provided the following statement: “I’m hopeful that He Never Left will resonate with audiences on a deeper level than what they might expect.” Cunningham added, “These are people already navigating their own personal hell, and Satan just welcomes them to the neighborhood.

Ballif said, “As fans of the slasher genre, we wanted to create something that feels both familiar and nostalgic, yet refreshing and different. I’m thrilled for audiences to experience the ride we’ve crafted in He Never Left.” Epic Pictures CEO Patrick Ewald had this to say: “He Never Left is a brilliant homage to ’80s/’90s slashers with a shocking twist. The Pale Face killer, crafted by visionary James Morris, is the new face of evil.

Are you interested in He Never Left? Take a look at the trailer, then let us know by leaving a comment below. I’m always hoping to find a cool new slasher movie, so I will be giving this one a try.

