Don’t Move: Lyndsy Fonseca stars in horror film from James Murray of Impractical Jokers

On October 25th, the Netflix streaming service will be releasing a horror film called Don’t Move , which was directed by Adam Schindler and Brian Netto, produced by Sam Raimi, and stars Yellowstone cast member Kelsey Asbille. But before we even get to see that Don’t Move, The Hollywood Reporter has broken the news that there’s already another horror thriller called Don’t Move to look forward to. This other project stars Lyndsy Fonseca (Hot Tub Time Machine) and is based on the best-selling 2020 novel of the same name that was written by Darren Wearmouth and James Murray, a.k.a. Murr from the comedy show Impractical Jokers!

Production on this Don’t Move wrapped in Kansas City last Friday. Maclain Nelson (Vamp U) directed the film, working from a screenplay he wrote with Wearmouth and Murray. The story centers on Megan Forrester (Fonseca), who joins her church group on a camping getaway after losing her family in a tragic accident. The trip takes a turn when the group, including mysterious member Ricky Vargas, mistakenly ends up in an area of the forest targeted by a dangerous predator.

Fonseca is joined in the cast by music star Russ, Tom Cavanagh (The Flash), Hunter King (Life in Pieces), Rob Riggle (The Hangover), and Joseph Lee Anderson (Young Rock). There are also cameo appearances by musician T-Pain, actor Matt Biedel (The Fall of the House of Usher), Murray, and his Impractical Jokers co-star Brian Quinn.

Murray provided the following statement: “ A lot of folks ask me how an Impractical Joker can write horror. One could argue that what they do to me on Jokers is horror. I’m so excited to be working with this incredible team and ensemble cast to bring our novel Don’t Move to the big screen. “

Nelson added, “ I am thrilled to tackle a true horror film. The ensemble cast we have assembled for this movie is beyond talented. This story will break your heart and then rip it out of your rib cage. I am honored that Murr has trusted me with the script adaptation and direction of his first narrative feature film. “

Don’t Move is coming our way from Murray’s new banner Impractical Studios. David M. Wulf is producing the film, with Jeremy Starline, Gina James, Lou Magrone, Rich Osiashvili, and Brian Schell serving as executive producers. Ethan Berman is a co-producer, with Kylie Rohead as an associate producer.

Are you interested in seeing a horror thriller from James Murray of Impractical Jokers? Have you read the novel this film is based on? Share your thoughts on Don’t Move by leaving a comment below.