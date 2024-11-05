Don’t Move: Red Carpet Interviews from the premiere of Netflix’s sleeper horror hit!

We speak to the cast and crew of Netflix’s surprise horror hit, the Sam Raimi produced thriller, Don’t Move.

Last Updated on November 6, 2024

The Sam Raimi-produced horror flick Don’t Move has proven to be a surprisingly big hit for Netflix. It topped their Top 10 service last week, beating higher profile original films, and the word-of-mouth on this twisted thriller has been through the roof. In it, Yellowstone’s Kelsey Asbille plays Iris, a grieving young mother who is suicidal after the death of her son. Her grief puts her in the crosshairs of Finn Wittrock’s Richard, a serial killer who injects her with a paralyzing agent. She manages to escape and has to play cat and mouse with the killer while barely mobile.

We’re pretty big fans of the movie here at JoBlo, with our own critic Tyler Nichols giving it a rave review (check it out here), and while we previously spoke to the cast and directors as part of Netflix’s Halloween-themed Netflix & Chills event, our Los Angeles based man-on-the-scene Ryan Cultrera has the chance to attend the streamer’s gala premiere for the film. While there, he had the opportunity to speak to a whole bunch of people involved with the movie, including stars Kelsey Asbille and Finn Wittrock, directors Adam Schindler and Brian Nello, writers TJ Cimfel and David White, and producers Alex Lebovici, Sarah Sarandos, and Zainab Azizi. If you’re a fan of this movie, check out the video (embedded above) for a deep dive into how this thriller was conceived, financed, and shot.

