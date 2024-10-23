Interviews: Kelsey Asbille, Finn Wittrock, and the directors talk the difficulties of filming Don’t Move

There are so many movies released every year that it can be hard to keep up. The many different streaming services have made it difficult to even know when a certain movie is out. And when it comes to horror, these issues seem doubled. So adding in a familiar name can really be make-or-break in terms of getting the right eyeballs on it. And there are few names in horror that garner immediate interest like Sam Raimi. Despite not directing a horror film himself since 2009’s Drag Me To Hell (though that will end with his recently announced Send Help) the filmmaker has had quite the eye for talent. And with a film with the exact same name taking up the news cycle this week, the Sam Raimi-produced Don’t Move needs all the help it can get.

The story of Don’t Move follows a woman being pursued by a seasoned killer. She initially gets away but the paralytic agent he injected with her makes it a ticking time bomb of when her body will shut down. Given the physically demanding story in the film, I was very excited to talk to the cast about the filming process. Because Don’t Move manages to tell a story of someone unable to move, while still keeping it interesting. There’s still an energy present and the film is never hampered by the physical lack of movement from our lead. Kelsey Asbille spoke about the challenges of playing someone with such limited mobility and the importance of acting with her eyes. Then, with Richard being such a despicable human being, I had to ask Finn Wittrock what it was like to play such a deranged psycho. I really enjoyed the film and you can check out my review later this week.

DON’T MOVE plot: Don’t Move follows a seasoned killer as he injects a grieving woman with a paralytic agent. She must run, fight, and hide before her body shuts down.

DON’T MOVE IS STREAMING EXCLUSIVELY ON NETFLIX ON OCTOBER 25TH, 2024.