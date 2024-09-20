Sam Raimi-produced thriller Don’t Move gets trailer ahead of October Netflix premiere

Netflix is continuing their love of all things dark by releasing the thriller Don’t Move next month. It has been over a year since we got our first look at the movie, so finally getting the trailer is definitely a treat.

Here is the official plot for Don’t Move, which comes to Netflix on October 25th: “A grieving woman hoping to find solace deep in an isolated forest encounters a stranger who injects her with a paralytic agent. As the agent gradually takes over her body, she must run, hide, and fight for her life before her entire nervous system shuts down.” That’s a pretty terrifying plot right there, especially if you are someone who has a genuine fear of paralysis or even suffers through it.

Don’t Move stars Kelsey Asbille, who has a very minor history with the genre (albeit of a different variety), having appeared in MTV’s Teen Wolf, but you might be more familiar with her from her role as Monica in Yellowstone and criminal Swanee Capps in season four of Fargo. It also stars Finn Wittrock, who has been on the scene through movies, TV and the stage for the better part of the past 20 years. Rounding out the core cast are Daniel Francis and Moray Treadwell. Don’t Move is directed by Adam Schindler and Brian Netto, who had a hand in urban legend-exploring series 50 Stages of Fright. It is written by T.J. Cimfel and David White, the team behind V/H/S Viral and Intruders.

But maybe the biggest draw for fans of the genre is that the movie is produced by Sam Raimi. Raimi has been an active champion for his team on Don’t Move, saying of Schindler and Netto, “I am delighted to collaborate again with our co-directors Adam and Brian on this incredibly frightening and tense story full of so many twists and turns – it will deliver a fantastic horror punch to the audience!” That’s awesome for the directors considering Raimi isn’t only their producer but one of the defining figures of the genre’s modern history.

What do you think of the trailer for Don’t Move? Will you be catching it on Netflix next month?