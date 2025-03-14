The Technique: Kelsey Asbille, Emma Roberts, & more sign on for psychological thriller

Kelsey Asbille, Emma Roberts, and more have been cast in the psychological thriller The Technique, from the creator of Hemlock Grove

Brian McGreevy is the author who wrote the novel Hemlock Grove, then worked with Lee Shipman and Eli Roth to develop the concept into a television series that ran on the Netflix streaming service for three seasons and a total of 33 episodes. McGreevy went on to co-create the Western TV series The Son, which ran on AMC for two seasons, a total of 20 episodes. Now, Deadline reports that McGreevy is set to make his feature directorial debut with a psychological thriller called The Technique – and he has assembled a solid cast to bring the story’s characters to life. That cast includes Kelsey Asbille (Yellowstone), Emma Roberts (American Horror Story), Nicholas Alexander Chavez (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story), Ben Platt (Theater Camp), Laura Harrier (Spider-Man: Homecoming), and Noomi Rapace (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo).

McGreevy has also written the screenplay for the film, but Deadline wasn’t able to dig up any information on the plot. As they said, the details are being kept under wraps.

Miles Skinner of Hypothesis and Andrea Bucko of Raised By Wolves are producing The Technique with Jordan Drake, David Duque-Estrada, Chadd Harbold, and Russ Posternak. Zak Williams of Hypothesis, Jordan Claire Robbins, and Nini Le Huynh of Raised By Wolves serve as executive producers alongside John Kalafatis, Joanna Kalafatis, and Daniel Cypress of York Films, as well as Chris K. Daniels of Cinelaunch and Emanuele Morretti. Pete McClellan is serving as a co-producer. Raised By Wolves is providing the financing for the film.

Honestly, I have never read a McGreevy novel, nor have I watched Hemlock Grove or The Son, but I’m already interested in this film due to the cast. I’m totally on board to watch a psychological thriller that stars Kelsey Asbille , Emma Roberts, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Ben Platt, Laura Harrier, and Noomi Rapace. I don’t even need to know what’s causing the psychological thrills at this point, but I am looking forward to learning more about the story.

