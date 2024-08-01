The Happening (2008) – Awfully Good Horror Movies

A new episode of the Awfully Good Horror Movies video series has just been released, and with this one we’ve decided to take a look at the M. Night Shyamalan misstep known as The Happening (watch it HERE). You can hear all about it in the video embedded above!

Written and directed by Shyamalan, who also produced the film alongside Sam Mercer and Barry Mendel, The Happening has the following synopsis: An apocalyptic threat to humanity arrives out of the clear blue sky with a series of violent, inexplicable deaths spreading across the country. The cause of the terrifying phenomenon remains unknown, prompting science teacher Elliot Moore, his wife Alma, and his colleague Julian to try to elude the invisible killer in Pennsylvania’s farmland. Soon it becomes clear that no one is safe.

The film stars Mark Wahlberg, Zooey Deschanel, John Leguizamo, Betty Buckley, Ashlyn Sanchez, Frank Collison, Victoria Clark, Spencer Breslin, Robert Bailey Jr., and Jeremy Strong.

With the Awfully Good Horror Movies series, we take a journey through the world of “so-bad-it’s-good” cinema in the horror genre. We’ll provide you with some fun trivia, details on the production, and some food/drinks to go with it. So join us for some schlock as we go through the who’s who of terrible horror cinema!

The The Happening episode of Awfully Good Horror Movies was Written, Edited and Narrated by Tyler Nichols. The show is Produced by John Fallon and Executive Produced by Berge Garabedian.

