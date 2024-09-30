I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) Revisited – Horror Movie Review

I feel fortunate to have started as a little seedling during 1980s Horror, but it was something special to grow into my own fandom of Horror in the 1990s. I’ve been sitting on this one for a while. I Know What You Did Last Summer (watch it HERE) might not have been the pinnacle of 90s horror, but it sure as hell left an impression. This movie often gets overshadowed and overlooked, yet it deserves a higher spot among 90s teen slashers. Whether it’s a nostalgic rewatch or a first-time viewing, I Know What You Did Last Summer remains a must-see for its perfect mix of 90s charm, genuine scares, and timeless appeal.

Based very loosely on Lois Duncan’s novel of the same name, I Know What You Did Last Summer was brought to life in 1997 by director Jim Gillespie and writer Kevin Williamson, fresh off his success with Scream. Duncan wasn’t a fan of the adaptation, feeling it strayed too far into slasher territory, a genre she didn’t write. In her own words, ‘What I, personally, have a problem with are the stories (usually on television where action takes the place of introspection) where violence is sensationalized and made to seem thrilling rather than terrible. I was appalled when my book, I Know What You Did Last Summer, was made into a slasher film. As the mother of a murdered child, I don’t find violent death something to squeal and giggle about.’ Duncan’s perspective is deeply understandable and poignant, given her personal tragedy. Her original novel was more about psychological suspense than outright horror, making the film’s shift to a slasher format a significant departure.

Despite this, the film managed to capture the 90s in all its glory, partly thanks to its all-star Teen Bop cast featuring Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, and Freddie Prinze Jr.

Williamson made significant changes to the story, including changing the main killer to a fisherman. This was inspired by his own father, who was a commercial fisherman (not a serial killer, thankfully). Williamson spun this personal connection with the classic urban legend of ‘The Hook,’ which tells the story of a young couple terrorized by a hook-handed killer while parked at a secluded spot, creating a unique and memorable antagonist for the film. Of course, this wasn’t the first killer with a fishing theme—there’s The Mutilator and Blood Hook. And let’s not forget Candyman, who rocked the hook-hand weapon back in 1993. This legend, combined with the influence of 80s slashers like Prom Night and The House on Sorority Row, helped fully shape the film.

The production had its share of highlights. Filmed primarily in North Carolina– because apparently, it was the go-to place for teen dramas in the 90s– the coastal setting added an eerie, isolated atmosphere that just screamed tension. The film’s premise: four friends covering up a hit-and-run, only to be terrorized a year later by a hook-wielding killer.

It’s not often that a movie opens with Type O Negative, but this one does and its ripped a page out of The Lost Boys playbook. I’d like to also add that the decision to cover Summer Breeze by Seals & Crofts was spectacular. More on that later. Is this the highest we’ll get in the movie? Decision unknown. We see a rather melancholy man sitting on a cliff spinning a pendant inscribed with I love you. He takes a swig from his bottle of alcohol. We didn’t necessarily need this scene, but there it is. It’s like a Christopher Pike novel cover come to life. Cut to the Croaker Beauty Pageant and we now meet our main four characters: Julie James, the sweet and sensible one played by Hewitt; Helen Shivers, our pageant queen and aspiring actress played by Gellar; Barry Cox, the angry, troubled jock played by Phillippe; and Ray Bronson, the good looking down home boy played by Prinze Jr.

After Helen wins her title, their night to remember begins. Helen brushes off an early ride home from her older more responsible sister, Elsa, played by Bridgette Wilson who goes just as hard delivering the sass. Julie, left to her own devices, gets a ‘before you go off to college’ lunch invite from Max, played by Johnny Galecki. At this point, we can only assume he’s been massively friendzoned. Drunk Barry galavants in, picks a fight with the harmless Max, and claims he was just protecting his bro’s girlfriend. I wonder what the Barry’s of the world are up to now– I mean, I’m sure most of you had one in High School. All four friends head down to the beach and, in a bit of classic horror foreshadowing, share The Hook legend around a campfire. Julie steps out of her comfort zone here, “He wasn’t decapitated. He was gutted with a hook. At least, that’s what I heard” and delivers this mischievous smile which looks to make Ray slightly uncomfortable, which I love. Another part that still haunts me to this day is when Julie finally decides to get with Ray on the beach. No, not that part…where is the towel??? Did anyone see a towel? You’ve all laid down in sand at some point, I assume. Just let your imagination roam here. Phillippe and Gellar’s chemistry here feels natural, so it’s no surprise they ended up starring together in 1998’s Cruel Intentions. That’s why I was shocked to learn that Gellar was actually dating Prinze Jr. in real life.

Following their beachside campfire stories and cozying up, Ray takes the wheel of Barry’s car, tasked with getting their drunk friend and the rest of the group back home. Barry complains about Ray’s wiener music then cranks Wake Up Call by Mighty Mighty Bosstones and takes a trip through the sunroof to let out all that pent up teenage male aggression. Barry drops his bottle of vodka into the car and before you know it– BAM! He gets Fabioed by a fisherman. No, not romance cover, like when he got hit by that bird in the face while riding that rollercoaster.

Max happens to pass by while all of this is going on. Julie bats her eyes and says Barry is just hurling because teen hijinks. Max takes off, they dump the body of the fisherman, but not before he snatches Helen’s crown off her head. They all swear to keep the events of the night to themselves. When Barry threatens Julie by gripping her throat, Hewitt’s acting shows she’s more than just the teen dream. I also love the added eye roll she gives Ray after he asks if she’s okay—way to read the room, Ray.

Fast forward a year later, Julie is miserable. We see her at college and she looks like she hasn’t slept since that night. Her friend drags her ass back home to visit her friends and family. She reunites with Helen after receiving a note at her home that reads: I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER. I do too and I’m surprised you’ve gotten away with it this long. When Helen and Julie go to visit with Barry, he delivers one of my favorite lines so satisfyingly: “I know what you did last summer… ooooh, what a crock of shit.” I have to say, for a teen flick or any flick I’ve seen him in, Phillippe is always fully committed. Barry immediately remembers the run in with Max that night and assumes that he wrote it. We all know he didn’t, even Julie and Helen are skeptical but that doesn’t stop Barry from scaring the shit out of him. His words. What sucks here is that Max is the first target of the fisherman. Not even just that, but why Max? He had no clue. He was basically used as a warning to the others. Then he does a little eye for an eye with Barry’s car then keeps him alive.

After the accident, they decide to follow Julie’s lead about a man named David Egan. She does her own Murder She Wrote and finds that David had a sister named, Missy, who is played by the late Anne Heche. I know it was a small role for her and maybe not one of Oscar caliber quality, but in the moments that she is on screen, her vulnerability adds depth to the film. Heche’s ability to convey a sense of underlying fragility while keeping you hooked is a testament to her acting skills, making her scenes memorable. Missy also notes that she received a visit from a friend named Billy Blue. We all knew that was not his real name.

After Helen’s traumatic haircutting incident, the tension only escalates. Yes, we’ve made it. A 12-year old created the most iconic scene in this movie. No, not Max covered in crabs though that did surprise me. In 2018, JLH revealed that there was a contest to direct and create a moment for the movie, and a 12-year old boy won it. His direction was for Hewitt to get in the middle of the street, start spinning, and then shout, “WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR?!” She wasn’t a believer at the time, but certainly is now. I mean, the kid clearly had taste.

Meanwhile, Julie decides to dig deeper into their mysterious stalker. Armed with a yearbook, she heads back to Missy’s place, hoping to get more answers. Julie learns that David supposedly committed suicide out of guilt for the death of his girlfriend, Susie Willis, in a car accident. Missy shows her David’s suicide note, but Julie quickly realizes the writing matches the threatening note she received. It wasn’t a suicide note—it was a death threat. Oh, and guess what? Julie stumbles upon an article about Susie’s father, Ben Willis, and the light bulb finally goes off—Ben was the guy they ran over, right after he killed David to avenge his daughter. I just can’t believe anything anymore.

So if you haven’t been a part of the fan club, I will tell you that this scene is the one that I always bring up when I find a non-believer. Helen has witnessed the murder of Barry from the balcony and is reeling because no one believed her. In fact, this is one of the parts that pisses me off the most because, why are they all holding her back when she starts screaming and running to Barry? Make it make sense. Now that’s out of the way, a cop winds up taking Helen home and she just starts laying into him.

The chase sequence that follows is one of the most memorable in all of horror. It kicks off with her trapped in the back of a cop car, setting the stage for high tension as the killer appears. Helen’s desperation is clear as she escapes and races to the department store, and it feels like we are right there with her. One part that really puts me on the edge of my seat is when Elsa takes forever to open the door. OPEN THE DOOR ELSA. You can feel Helen’s frustration and panic as the seconds tick away. The whole scene is brilliantly paced, keeping you glued to the screen. Her determination shines through, especially when she nearly makes it to safety in the alleyway, right by the parade. It’s so bittersweet—just when you think she’s made it, the scene takes a gut-wrenching turn, making it that much harder to witness no matter how many times you’ve seen it. That would not be happening on Buffy’s watch. This scene is a masterclass in suspense and showcases Gellar’s ability to do what she does best, making it one of the standout moments of the film.

Now, the showdown is on. When Julie goes to Ray to tell him about the latest twist in the Willis/Eagon saga, she sees “Billy Blue” emblazoned on the side of his boat. Naturally, she wigs out and runs off, thinking Ray is in on it. Ray chases after her, trying to clear up the huge misunderstanding. Suddenly, a strange man knocks Ray out and tells Julie to get on the boat. Seriously, who would get on a boat with a creepy stranger? Also, the line, “Easy child,” along with the delivery, just hits me the wrong way every time. But Julie gets on the boat anyway and discovers the psycho collage with super up-to-date photos. Ben must have his own darkroom.

We finally meet the man in the slicker—Ben, played by Muse Watson. Watson, a friend of horror, also had standout roles on Prison Break and NCIS. Ray, regaining consciousness, comes to Julie’s rescue. Though, let’s be honest, this three-way struggle often feels a bit off. Freddie Prinze Jr., please forgive me, but the dopey boy-next-door thing that worked for me back then just doesn’t land with the same impact now. The acting was…well, let’s just say it was a thing.

Side note: Apparently, director Gillespie treated Prinze like he didn’t deserve to be there and gave him crappy notes, all because Jeremy Sisto wasn’t cast. Prinze later said that this experience prepared him to deal with the business and the potential assholes that might come along. Fortunately, every other director he’s worked with has been less of an asshole.

As the chaos unfolds, Ben’s hook gets caught, and he’s hoisted up and tossed into the ocean once more. It’s an ending we know he’ll come back from, but we’ll play like we don’t know what happens next Summer. Julie is safe back at college and is her perky normal self until she sees I STILL KNOW written on the shower door. Next stop, the Bahamas!

It’s the 90s and I am compelled to talk soundtracks. This one is no exception. Did we all not leave the theater with Hush by Kula Shaker in our heads? Did anyone even know Kula Shaker? Do you now? Another cover, much like our Type O track. Circling back to our earlier convo, Type O wrote their own lyrics for Summer Breeze because Peter Steele thought you could just do that without permission from the original songwriters. He did ask, but they weren’t too impressed and gave it a big rejection. You can find it as SummerGirl. Very Type O, very Horror. There’s some Offspring here because they were on every soundtrack. Our Lady Peace with Clumsy, classic track. We’ve also got L7, Toad the Wet Sprocket, Soul Asylum, and KORN. Ah yes, Korn. This is in-between Life is Peachy and Follow the Leader. Both stellar in my humble opinion. The track called Proud didn’t make it to the movie, or at least the final cut, but sometimes not all of them do. OH, Ledbelly’s Where Did You Sleep Last Night does play when Julie visits Missy for the second time, but it didn’t land a spot on the soundtrack itself. As far as covers go, as many of you know, Nirvana infamously covered this song on their 1993 Unplugged set.

I Know What You Did Last Summer definitely earns its place among the slashers. With a budget of $17 million, the movie almost recouped its costs in the opening weekend, grossing $15.8 million. By the end of its theatrical run, it had raked in $125.6 million worldwide. It was massive.

A remake from Sony was supposed to come about in 2014 from Mike Flanagan and Jeff Howard. They were ramping this thing up for 2016, and boy was it big. They didn’t want to do a remake and they were not looking at the novel. Howard said he didn’t even know about the book until after the fact. This all felt like a very go big or go home thing, and unfortunately, they had to go home. Hey, Mike, Jeff, can you send me a script for this thing? They also did a TV series with Neal Moritz and James Wan producing that landed on Prime. Pass. If you are still waiting on a remake/reboot, then look no further to the one coming in 2025 from Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Sweet/Vicious, Thor: Love & Thunder, & Do Revenge) and Leah McKendrick (M.F.A, Scrambled). Hewitt and Prinze will be back in their respective roles though the movie will focus on a younger cast with a social media twist.

In the end, my feelings towards I Know What You Did Last Summer are deeply rooted in nostalgia. This movie made me want to be a final girl all over again—just like Nancy from A Nightmare on Elm Street first made me feel. It takes me back to the fall of 1997, a great year for movies, when we not only got I Know What You Did Last Summer but also Scream 2. It’s a reminder of why I fell in love with horror in the first place. Even after not seeing the movie for over five years, I still knew a good chunk of the dialogue. And it’s not just me—audiences connected with it too. Over the years, I’ve seen countless fans reference and celebrate this film. It has carved out a place in pop culture and truly deserves to shine brighter in the Horror universe.

