I Know What You Did Last Summer: Jennifer Love Hewitt on her unfilmed chase and fight scenes

A new sequel to the 1997 slasher I Know What You Did Last Summer (watch it HERE) and its 1998 follow-up I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (watch that one HERE) recently made its way out into the world (JoBlo’s own Tyler Nichols gave it a 4/10 “dumpster fire” review that can be read at THIS LINK). Jennifer Love Hewitt, who played heroine Julie James in the first two films, and Freddie Prinze Jr., who was Julie’s boyfriend Ray Bronson in those films, reprise their roles – and they’re facing off with a new “Fisherman” killer that’s stalking a whole new cast. There was a lot of chatter and excitement about Hewitt reprising the role of Julie James – but during an interview with Tommy DiDario, she revealed that she didn’t end up doing everything the filmmakers had in mind for her, as there were chase and fight scenes that went unfilmed!

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Do Revenge) directed the film from a screenplay by Leah McKendrick (M.F.A.), which has received some rewrites from Robinson and journalist Sam Lansky. McKendrick told Collider a while back that the new sequel would reckon with “ some big ideas about hero and villain, right and wrong, how your skeletons come back to haunt you. And in the age of the internet and the age where fame is such a revered concept, the creation of TikTok and social media, who is Julie James in a world where there are no secrets anymore? ” McKendrick also said that when she went in to pitch her take to Sony, the most important things they wanted to hear about were “ the accident, the event that kicks it off, and who the killer is. “

Here’s the new I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel’s synopsis: When five friends inadvertently cause a deadly car accident, they cover up their involvement and make a pact to keep it a secret rather than face the consequences. A year later, their past comes back to haunt them and they’re forced to confront a horrifying truth: someone knows what they did last summer… and is hell-bent on revenge. As one by one the friends are stalked by a killer, they discover this has happened before, and they turn to two survivors of the legendary Southport Massacre of 1997 for help. As you can tell from the synopsis, Hewitt and Prinze (who did film scenes together, despite theories to the contrary) are not the leads this time around. They are joined in the cast by Madelyn Cline (Outer Banks), Chase Sui Wonders (Bodies Bodies Bodies), Jonah Hauer-King (The Little Mermaid), Tyriq Withers (Atlanta), Sarah Pidgeon (Tiny Beautiful Things), Billy Campbell (The Rocketeer), model / musician Gabbriette Bechtel (making her feature film acting debut), and Austin Nichols (The Day After Tomorrow). At one point, Lola Tung (The Summer I Turned Pretty) and Nicholas Alexander Chavez (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story) were going to be in there as well, for what was meant to be the opening scene, but they were cut out.

When Tommy DiDario pointed out that the new movie was lacking an epic Julie James chase scene, Hewitt confirmed that such a sequence had been discussed. She said, “ We just couldn’t find the right version of it, and we couldn’t find the right version of it without giving away the storyline that happens at the end too early. I think a moment where we were gonna kind of recreate sort of the Helen chase scene and there were going to be some floats involved. There was a moment where we were going to redo the crabs from the first movie, you know, the guy in the trunk. There were a lot of those things and then I think again because of time, for me to be able to film and do the movie, we were like, what is the story? Let’s do that first and then let’s figure it out. I almost didn’t even scream in the movie. The scream that happens when I come on screen for the first time was me throwing it in there that day and Jen going, ‘Oh my God, yeah, you don’t scream in the movie. We have to do that.’ But yeah, I miss the chase as well. But I think we’ll get the chance to do that (in a sequel). ” Hewitt added that she loves shooting chase scenes.

DiDario also asked her if a scene involving Madelyn Cline’s character in a cemetery was originally supposed to be a Julie James scene, and it was. “ Yes. I was supposed to have a big fight in the cemetery. That’s my fault because I was like, ‘I’ve survived all of this stuff and I’m going to go back to a cemetery. Wouldn’t I know better at this point? Aren’t I old enough to know that you don’t?’ And really for me, the most important thing in the movie was that I had to get back to Southport, right? But I wanted to play a person who never wanted to go back there again. So it had to only be because of Chase’s character in the movie because for me that was the mom or the older version of Julie sort of knowing that she had to go back. You know, that felt real. But Julie just choosing to go back to Southport because she heard a report about it just didn’t feel right. I felt like no, this girl would be like, ‘You can handle it. I’m good. I’m staying right here in my little house being a professor,’ but when Chase got involved, she had to go. “

What do you think of Jennifer Love Hewitt missing out on chase and fight scenes in the new I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.