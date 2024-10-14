Doom (2005) Revisited – Horror Movie Review

A new episode of the Revisited video series has just been released, and with this one we’re looking back at the 2005 video game adaptation Doom (watch it HERE) – a movie that didn’t spawn the sort of franchise the game did, but there was a second movie that was released direct-to-video in 2019. Oddly, the title of that movie was Doom: Annihilation, just like the original video game adaptation of Mortal Kombat received a sequel called Mortal Kombat: Annihilation. That’s a story for another time – for now, you can hear all about Doom by checking out the video embedded above.

Directed by Andrzej Bartkowiak from a screenplay that was crafted by David Callaham and Wesley Strick, Doom has the following synopsis: Something has gone wrong at a remote scientific research station on Mars. All research has ceased. Communication has failed. And the messages that do get through are less than comforting. It’s a level 5 quarantine and the only souls allowed in or out are the Rapid Response Tactical Squad – hardened Marines armed to the teeth with enough firepower to neutralize the enemy… or so they think.

The film stars Karl Urban, Rosamund Pike, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Deobia Oparei, Ben Daniels, Razaaq Adoti, Richard Brake, Al Weaver, Dexter Fletcher, Brian Steele, Yao Chin, Robert Russell, Daniel York, Ian Hughes, Sara Houghton, Blanka Jarosova, Vladislav Dyntera, and Petr Hnetkovsky.

The Doom episode of Revisited was Written, Narrated, and Edited by Lance Vlcek, Produced by Tyler Nichols and John Fallon, and Executive Produced by Berge Garabedian.

