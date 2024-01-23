Cursed (2005) – Awfully Good Horror Movies

Is the troubled Wes Craven / Kevin Williamson werewolf film Cursed an awfully good horror movie? We think so!

A new episode of the Awfully Good Horror Movies video series has just been released, and in this one we’re taking a look at a movie that was supposed to be a happy reunion for Scream director Wes Craven and screenwriter Kevin Williamson… but it turned into a total mess. It’s the 2005 werewolf movie Cursed (watch it HERE), and you can hear all about it by watching the video embedded above!

Craven and Williamson told the following story with this one: In Los Angeles, siblings Ellie and Jimmy come across an accident on Mulholland Drive. As they try to help the woman caught in the wreckage, a ferocious creature attacks them, devouring the woman and scratching the terrified siblings. They slowly discover that the creature was a werewolf and that they have fallen victim to a deadly curse. Now that they have been sliced by the werewolf’s claws, they will be transformed into werewolves themselves.

The film stars Christina Ricci, Jesse Eisenberg, Joshua Jackson, Judy Greer, Milo Ventimiglia, Kristina Anapau, Portia de Rossi, Shannon Elizabeth, Mýa, Michael Rosenbaum, Eric Ladin, Michelle Krusiec, and Nick Offerman, with Derek Mears as the werewolf and Scott Baio, Craig Kilborn, Lance Bass, and Bowling for Soup making appearances as themselves.

With the Awfully Good Horror Movies series, we take a journey through the world of “so-bad-it’s-good” cinema in the horror genre. We’ll provide you with some fun trivia, details on the production, and some food/drinks to go with it. So join us for some schlock as we go through the who’s who of terrible horror cinema!

The Cursed episode of Awfully Good Horror Movies was Written, Edited, and Narrated by Tyler Nichols. The show is Produced by John Fallon and Executive Produced by Berge Garabedian.

