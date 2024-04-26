Boy Kills World interviews with the film’s director, Famke Janssen, Brett Gelman & more

It star Bill Skarsgard is out for revenge in the action thriller, Boy Kills World , which just reached theatres today (April 26th). JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray already had the chance to see the movie, giving it an 8/10 review that you can read HERE – and we also had the opportunity to sit down for interviews with the film’s director Moritz Mohr, as well as cast members Famke Janssen (The Faculty), Brett Gelman (Stranger Things), Isaiah Mustafa (It: Chapter Two), and Andrew Koji (Warrior). To find out what they had to say about their experience of working on Boy Kills World, check out the video embedded above!

Produced by the legendary Sam Raimi, the film marks the feature directorial debut of Mohr. It was scripted by Arend Remmers (Sløborn) and Tyler Burton Smith (Kung Fury: The Movie). The story takes place in a bizarre, dark dystopian universe and centers on a deaf and mute character, Boy, who navigates this depressing world with his otherworldly imagination. Tragedy strikes when Boy’s family is brutally murdered. When his fight or flight instincts kick in, Boy finds himself on a life-threatening trek into the darkly forested jungle. There, he meets a shaman who takes Boy under his wing and launches him into a cutthroat coming of age journey where he encourages his new pupil to leave his youth behind and pick up the baton as a highly trained assassin.

Skarsgard and the actors interviewed above are joined in the cast by Jessica Rothe (Happy Death Day), Yayan Ruhian (The Raid: Redemption), Sharlto Copley (District 9), Quinn Copeland (Punky Brewster), twin brothers Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti (Big Little Lies), and Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey). Dockery plays Melanie, “the sister of the film’s Van der Koy family. Melanie is a satirical powerhouse and sociopath who tries to project a powerful cohesive family image to hide the desperation behind their decaying dynasty.” Janssen, Gelman, and Copley are also members of the antagonistic Van Der Koy family, with Janssen as matriarch Hilda, and Gelman and Copley as Gideon and Glen, respectively.

Sam Raimi and Zainab Azizi are producing Boy Kills World through Raimi Productions, Roy Lee is producing for Vertigo Entertainment, Simon Swart and Wayne Fitzjohn are producing through Nthibah Pictures, and Alex Lebovici is producing through Hammerstone Studios. Stuart Manashil and Dan Kagan are also producers. Reza Brojerdi of Ventaro Film and Andrew Childs are executive producers.

Boy Kills World has been rated R for strong bloody violence and gore throughout, language, some drug use and sexual references.

Will you be catching Boy Kills World on the big screen this weekend? Let us know by leaving a comment below – but first, check out the interviews!