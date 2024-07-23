Interviews: Dave Bautista, Anna Faris, and more talk action, comedy, and My Spy The Eternal City

The stars of the Prime Video sequel discuss parenting, Dune, comedy, and more

By

Back during the pandemic, Prime Video acquired the rights to STX Films’ action-comedy My Spy, starring Dave Bautista and Chloe Coleman. The comedy paired the Dune and Guardians of the Galaxy star with a preteen co-star for a comedy with action elements. Four years later, the pair reunited with co-stars Kristen Schaal and Ken Jeong for a sequel that flips the comedy with the action for an improved follow-up that is superior to the first. In My Spy The Eternal City, we revisit JJ (Dave Bautista) and Sophie (Chloe Coleman) four years after the first movie. Now that Sophie is a teenager, she and JJ have a different relationship that is fraught with challenges. When Sophie’s choir is allowed to perform in Italy, JJ signs up as a chaperone. While abroad, JJ’s boss David Kim (Ken Jeong) pulls him into the search for an international terrorist that could threaten the world. JJ and Sophie must use their spy skills to save the world and maybe help their own dynamic along the way.

I chatted with the stars of My Spy The Eternal City about the sequel and what it was like filming in Venice and Rome. I asked Ken Jeong about getting to do more fieldwork, and Chloe Coleman discussed what it was like doing more stunts this time around. Dave Bautista talked about why My Spy The Eternal City was harder work than Dune. Flula Borg talked about portraying a badass who could hold his own opposite Dave Bautista, while Anna Faris talked about playing a character unlike any other in her career. Check out the full interviews in the embed above.

My Spy The Eternal City is now streaming on Prime Video.

Source: JoBlo.com
