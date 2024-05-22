Boy Kills World gets a digital release next week

Boy Kills World looked to be a cool action flick – and JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray said it was in his 8/10 review, where he wrote, “I had a total blast with this demented actioner.” But even with producer Sam Raimi’s name on the film, it didn’t draw in much of an audience during its theatrical run. According to The Numbers, it only made $3 million worldwide. Now it’s heading to home video, where hopefully it will have more success. Boy Kills World is getting a digital release next week, on May 28th, and Amazon is already accepting pre-orders at THIS LINK.

The film marks the feature directorial debut of Moritz Mohr. It was scripted by Arend Remmers (Sløborn) and Tyler Burton Smith (Kung Fury: The Movie). The story takes place in a bizarre, dark dystopian universe and centers on a deaf and mute character, Boy, who navigates this depressing world with his otherworldly imagination. Tragedy strikes when Boy’s family is brutally murdered. When his fight or flight instincts kick in, Boy finds himself on a life-threatening trek into the darkly forested jungle. There, he meets a shaman who takes Boy under his wing and launches him into a cutthroat coming of age journey where he encourages his new pupil to leave his youth behind and pick up the baton as a highly trained assassin.

Bill Skarsgard plays Boy and is joined in the cast by Jessica Rothe (Happy Death Day), Yayan Ruhian (The Raid: Redemption), Andrew Koji (Warrior), Isaiah Mustafa (It: Chapter Two), Famke Janssen (The Faculty), Brett Gelman (Stranger Things), Sharlto Copley (District 9), Quinn Copeland (Punky Brewster), twin brothers Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti (Big Little Lies), and Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey). Dockery plays Melanie, “the sister of the film’s Van der Koy family. Melanie is a satirical powerhouse and sociopath who tries to project a powerful cohesive family image to hide the desperation behind their decaying dynasty.” Janssen, Gelman, and Copley are also members of the antagonistic Van Der Koy family, with Janssen as matriarch Hilda, and Gelman and Copley as Gideon and Glen, respectively.

Sam Raimi and Zainab Azizi produced Boy Kills World through Raimi Productions, Roy Lee produced for Vertigo Entertainment, Simon Swart and Wayne Fitzjohn produced through Nthibah Pictures, and Alex Lebovici produced through Hammerstone Studios. Stuart Manashil and Dan Kagan are also producers. Reza Brojerdi of Ventaro Film and Andrew Childs are executive producers.

Boy Kills World is rated R for strong bloody violence and gore throughout, language, some drug use and sexual references.

Will you be watching Boy Kills World when it gets a digital release? Let us know by leaving a comment below.