The final episode of 80s Horror Memories goes crazy with Wes Craven’s Shocker

The final episode of the 80s Horror Memories docu-series looks at the bonkers Wes Craven cult classic Shocker

By

JoBlo.com recently launched a new weekly documentary series called 80s Horror Memories, where each year of the 1980s has five episodes dedicated to it. Looking back at 1980, we discussed Maniac, Dressed to Kill, AlligatorFriday the 13thThe ShiningProm Night, and The Fog. The second five episodes were a journey through 1981, covering The Funhouse, The Burning, Friday the 13th Part 2, My Bloody ValentineHalloween IIThe Evil DeadThe Howling, and An American Werewolf in London, as well as the careers of horror hosts Elvira and Joe Bob Briggs. The next five were, of course, all about movies that came out in 1982: Conan the BarbarianThe ThingHalloween III: Season of the Witch, and Poltergeist, with an examination of the short-lived 3-D boom along the way. For 1983, we talked about a trio of Stephen King adaptations, Jaws 3-DSleepaway Camp, the rise of TV horror anthologies, and Psycho II

For 1984, we covered the creation of the PG-13 rating, The Terminator, Gremlins, Ghostbusters, and A Nightmare on Elm Street. Our trip through 1985 included Teen WolfRe-AnimatorA Nightmare on Elm Street Part 2: Freddy’s Revenge Friday the 13th: A New BeginningFright NightLifeforceDay of the Dead, and The Return of the Living Dead. For 1986, we covered David Cronenberg’s The Fly, the horror comedies that were released during the year (including Jason Lives: Friday the 13th Part VI and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2), Aliens, the connection between horror movies and heavy metal, and David Lynch’s Blue Velvet. For our trip through 1987, we looked at HellraiserRoboCopPredatorEvil Dead II, and The Lost Boys. And of 1988’s horror offerings, we examined They LiveThe BlobBeetlejuiceA Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, and Child’s Play.

We got our look at 1989 started with an episode about the first movie from Charles Band’s legendary company Full Moon, Puppet Master, and followed that up with episodes on the underwhelming sequels released that year, the career of legendary FX artist Tom Savini, and the body horror film Society. Now, our examination of the films of ’89 comes to an end with the final episode of the 80s Horror Memories series – and we’re going wild and crazy with this one, diving into writer/director Wes Craven‘s bonkers cult classic Shocker! You can hear all about in the video embedded above.

Here’s the info on 80s Horror MemoriesIt’s been over 40 years since the decade that shaped the horror movie industry began and having lived through most of those years personally, we at JoBlo/Arrow in the Head have decided to create a 10-part documentary series in which not only cover every nook and cranny of the biggest horror themes from 1980 to 1989 but also what was happening in the world at the time. Join us as we walk down Horror Memory Lane!

And here’s the info on this particular episode: For our last trip down memory lane of the decade of decadence, let’s remember the man who told us to remember it’s only a movie. He showed us how to defeat evil in the hills, took us to Haiti to see a little black magic, warned us never to fall asleep, and, more importantly, asked us what’s our favorite scary movie. However, one film of his, in particular, not only closes out the 80s but also often gets overlooked in his grand filmography. So, one last time, let’s take a dive into the legacy of Wes Craven and his 1989 film Shocker on our 80s Horror Memories.

This episode of 80s Horror Memories was written by Mike Conway, narrated by Tyler Nichols, edited by Mike Conway, produced by Berge Garabedian and John Fallon, co-produced by Mike Conway, and executive produced by Berge Garabedian. The score was provided by Shawn Knippelberg. Special Guest: Patrick Lussier (Scream).

Let us know what you thought of this episode, plus share some of your own ’80s horror memories by leaving a comment!

Two of the previous episodes of 80s Horror Memories can be seen below. To see more of our shows, head over to the JoBlo Horror Originals channel – and subscribe while you’re at it!

Source: Arrow in the Head
Tags: , , , , , ,
icon More JoBlo Originals
What Happened to Rob Reiner?
The final episode of the 80s Horror Memories docu-series looks at the bonkers Wes Craven cult classic Shocker
The final episode of 80s Horror Memories goes crazy with Wes Craven’s Shocker
fletch lives
Fletch Lives: An Underrated 80s Comedy Classic?
The Black Sheep series takes a look at director Barry Levinson's 2012 found footage horror movie The Bay, about giant isopods
The Bay (2012) Revisited – Horror Movie Review
View All

About the Author

15082 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest 80s Horror Memories News

Latest Horror News

Movie Reviews
the king tide review

The King Tide Review

The King Tide is an intriguing genre mash-up, reminiscent of the classic sci-fi-tinged morality tales Rod Serling used to write.

Load more articles