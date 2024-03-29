Episode 46 of 80s Horror Memories revisits Puppet Master under a Full Moon

The 80s Horror Memories docu-series begins its journey through 1989 with the first Full Moon movie, Puppet Master

By

JoBlo.com recently launched a new weekly documentary series called 80s Horror Memories, where each year of the 1980s has five episodes dedicated to it. Looking back at 1980, we discussed Maniac, Dressed to Kill, AlligatorFriday the 13thThe ShiningProm Night, and The Fog. The second five episodes were a journey through 1981, covering The Funhouse, The Burning, Friday the 13th Part 2, My Bloody ValentineHalloween IIThe Evil DeadThe Howling, and An American Werewolf in London, as well as the careers of horror hosts Elvira and Joe Bob Briggs. The next five were, of course, all about movies that came out in 1982: Conan the BarbarianThe ThingHalloween III: Season of the Witch, and Poltergeist, with an examination of the short-lived 3-D boom along the way. For 1983, we talked about a trio of Stephen King adaptations, Jaws 3-DSleepaway Camp, the rise of TV horror anthologies, and Psycho II

For 1984, we covered the creation of the PG-13 rating, The Terminator, Gremlins, Ghostbusters, and A Nightmare on Elm Street. Our trip through 1985 included Teen WolfRe-AnimatorA Nightmare on Elm Street Part 2: Freddy’s Revenge Friday the 13th: A New BeginningFright NightLifeforceDay of the Dead, and The Return of the Living Dead. For 1986, we covered David Cronenberg’s The Fly, the horror comedies that were released during the year (including Jason Lives: Friday the 13th Part VI and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2), Aliens, the connection between horror movies and heavy metal, and David Lynch’s Blue Velvet. For our trip through 1987, we looked at HellraiserRoboCopPredatorEvil Dead II, and The Lost Boys. And of 1988’s horror offerings, we examined They LiveThe BlobBeetlejuiceA Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, and Child’s Play.

Now we’re heading into the final year of the decade, and we’re getting the journey through 1989 started with a look at the first movie from Charles Band’s legendary company Full Moon. It’s Puppet Master, and you can hear all about it in the video embedded above.

New episodes of 80s Horror Memories are released through the YouTube channel JoBlo Horror Originals every Friday. 

Here’s the info on 80s Horror MemoriesIt’s been over 40 years since the decade that shaped the horror movie industry began and having lived through most of those years personally, we at JoBlo/Arrow in the Head have decided to create a 10-part documentary series in which not only cover every nook and cranny of the biggest horror themes from 1980 to 1989 but also what was happening in the world at the time. Join us as we walk down Horror Memory Lane!

And here’s the info on this particular episode: As we near the end of 80s Horror Memories, let’s take another ride to the nexus of youth and storytelling as we delve into one cult movie that defined the video store experience. Watch out for Nazis, be suspicious of psychics, and let your freak flag fly because today, we’re opening the trunk to Puppet Master.

This episode of 80s Horror Memories was written by Lance Vlcek, narrated by Tyler Nichols, edited by Juan Jimenez, produced by Berge Garabedian and John Fallon, co-produced by Mike Conway, and executive produced by Berge Garabedian. The score was provided by Shawn Knippelberg. Special Guest: Darren Lynn Bousman (Mother’s Day).

Let us know what you thought of this episode, plus share some of your own ’80s horror memories by leaving a comment!

Two of the previous episodes of 80s Horror Memories can be seen below. To see more of our shows, head over to the JoBlo Horror Originals channel – and subscribe while you’re at it!

Source: Arrow in the Head
Tags: , , , , ,
icon More JoBlo Originals
frank darabont shovel
What Happened to Frank Darabont?
The 80s Horror Memories docu-series begins its journey through 1989 with the first Full Moon movie, Puppet Master
Episode 46 of 80s Horror Memories revisits Puppet Master under a Full Moon
Does the 1999 Joel Schumacher / Nicolas Cage / Joaquin Phoenix thriller 8mm stand the test of time? Let's find out...
8mm (1999) – The Test of Time
Top 10 Crossover Horror Movie Easter Eggs!
View All

About the Author

14909 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Puppet Master News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles