Happy Death Day 3: Jessica Rothe remains hopeful for sequel, just waiting for the studios to sign off

Happy Death Day was a huge success for Blumhouse, grossing $125 million on a budget of just $4.8 million. The sequel didn’t quite hit those same numbers, but it still did well enough that fans were expecting to see Happy Death Day 3. Well, it’s been five years and not much has happened, despite writer/director Christopher Landon working on the script and star Jessica Rothe eager to return.

While speaking with ScreenGeek, Jessica Rothe gave a hopeful update regarding Happy Death Day 3.

“ Well, I can say Chris Landon has the whole thing figured out, ” Rothe said. “ We just need to wait for Blumhouse and Universal to get their ducks in a row. But my fingers are so crossed. I think Tree [Gelbman] deserves her third and final chapter to bring that incredible character and franchise to a close or a new beginning. “

Happy Death Day and Happy Death Day 2U were both a lot of fun, and the films have gathered quite a following over the years, but time is ticking for the third movie. Christopher Landon has admitted that his idea for Happy Death Day 3 would require a bigger budget, and since the second movie didn’t perform as well as expected, it would be a tall order. “ I have that movie in my head, and I know exactly what I want, ” Landon said last year. “ It’s actually a bigger movie than the previous two films, and that’s part of the issue, ultimately. This third movie needs a bigger budget, but since the second movie didn’t perform as well as the first, it’s a tall order. But I’m still holding out hope that Universal will give me a chance because it would be a really fun conclusion. “

Jessica Rothe can currently be seen in Boy Kills World.

