Psycho Killer: thriller from the writer of Se7en earns R rating for strong bloody violence & much more

Psycho Killer, a horror thriller from Seven and 8mm writer Andrew Kevin Walker, has earned an R rating for violence and more

Last year, New Regency went into production on a horror thriller called Psycho Killer , based on a screenplay written by Se7en scribe Andrew Kevin Walker. Gavin Polone, producer of Zombieland and the Walker-scripted 8MM, was at the helm of the film, with Georgina Campbell (Barbarian) and Logan Miller (Escape Room) in lead roles and 6’5″+ former professional wrestler James Preston Rogers in the title role. The film has since made its way through post-production, and FilmRatings.com reports that it has officially earned an R rating for strong bloody violence, strong

sexual content, graphic nudity, drug use and language . So this one is sounding quite promising.

Campbell is taking on the role of Jane Thorne, a police officer who makes it her mission to take down a serial killer referred to on the news as the ‘Satanic Slasher,’ following the murder of her state trooper husband .

Miller’s character is Marvin, a goth-type nebbish who works for the mysterious Pendleton in his massive mansion . Pendleton is so mysterious, Deadline didn’t even explain who they were referencing when they dropped that description.

New Regency is producing Psycho Killer with Roy Lee, Walker, Miri Yoon, and Matt Berenson. Constantin Film is co-financing.

Psycho Killer is a project that spent several years in development hell. It first hit the news back in early 2009, when Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst was set to direct. Durst had moved on by late 2010, by which time Eli Roth was planning to produce it with Eric Newman, his co-producer on The Last Exorcism. They eventually moved on as well. Polone came on board during the Roth and Newman days, and has finally managed to get the film into production. As years went by, a 2007 draft of the screenplay made its way online, so it will be interesting to see if and how things changed during this sixteen year journey.

A release date for Psycho Killer has not yet been announced.