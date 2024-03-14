The Crow remake trailer shows Bill Skarsgard in action as Eric Draven

The Crow remake, starring Bill Skarsgard as Eric Draven, is set to reach theatres in June, and a trailer for the film is now online

Yesterday, a short teaser for the upcoming remake of The Crow dropped online with the promise that a full trailer would follow today – and, true to their word, Lionsgate has just unveiled that trailer. You can check it out in the embed above to see Bill Skarsgard in action as the new version of goth rocker Eric Draven.

Skarsgard is joined in the cast by singer FKA twigs, who takes on the role of Shelly Webster, the love of Eric’s life. Danny Huston (Yellowstone) plays the lead villain. Isabella Wei (1899), Laura Birn (A Walk Among the Tombstones), Sami Bouajila (The Bouncer), and Jordan Bolger (Peaky Blinders) are also in the cast.

Here’s the synopsis: Soulmates Eric Draven (Skarsgard) and Shelly Webster (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right.

The role of Eric Draven in the original film was, of course, played by Brandon Lee, who was killed on set in a tragic accident that was caused by a series of mistakes and oversights.

Rupert Sanders (Snow White and the Huntsman) directed this take on The Crow, working from a screenplay by Oscar nominee Zach Baylin (King Richard). The remake is produced by Victor Hadida, Molly Hassell, John Jencks, and Edward R. Pressman. Dan Farah serves as executive producer.

A couple weeks ago, we saw the first images of Bill Skarsgard as Eric Draven in The Crow remake, and those images didn’t go over well with a lot of fans – or with original The Crow director Alex Proyas. Now we’ve seen more of him in the trailer – so let us know, what do you think of Skarsgard’s take on Eric? If you were disappointed by his look in those images, did seeing how he was presented in the trailer win you over? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.

Based on the comic book series created by James O’Barr, the first version of The Crow was released in 1994. Following the production of three sequels (each about a different resurrected character), a remake was first announced in late 2008… then it had to make a long journey through development hell. Several screenwriters came and went, scripts were written and scrapped, studios went bankrupt, and directors like Stephen Norrington, Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, and Francisco Javier Gutiérrez were all involved along the way. Actors up for the lead role during the long development period included Bradley Cooper, Mark Wahlberg, Tom Hiddleston, Luke Evans, and Jack Huston.

Rupert Sanders’ The Crow remake is scheduled to reach theatres on June 7th.