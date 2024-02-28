The Crow remake first look images show Bill Skarsgard as Eric Draven

After spending more than a decade in development hell, a remake of The Crow (watch it HERE) has made its way through production and is set to receive a theatrical release, courtesy of Lionsgate, on June 7th. With that date just three months away, a trio of first look images have arrived online to show us what It star Bill Skarsgard and singer FKA twigs look like as the new versions of goth rocker Eric Draven and the love of his life, Shelly. These images originally showed up on Vanity Fair and can now be seen at the bottom of this article.

The film has the following synopsis: Soulmates Eric Draven (Skarsgard) and Shelly Webster (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right.

Rupert Sanders (Snow White and the Huntsman) directed this take on The Crow, working from a screenplay by Oscar nominee Zach Baylin (King Richard). The remake is produced by Victor Hadida, Molly Hassell, John Jencks, and Edward R. Pressman. Dan Farah serves as executive producer.

Speaking with Vanity Fair, Sanders revealed that he found the look for Skarsgard’s Eric Draven by blending how Sanders looked in the ’90s, “when we were squat-raving in London” with modern influences like Post Malone and Lil Peep. He said, “ I think the beauty of Bill is that he has a disturbing beauty, and as he transforms through his loss he becomes this thing that even he can’t control. It’s that famous line: ‘Whoever fights monsters must be careful that they don’t become one.’ “

As mentioned, Danny Huston (Yellowstone) plays the lead villain. Isabella Wei (1899), Laura Birn (A Walk Among the Tombstones), Sami Bouajila (The Bouncer), and Jordan Bolger (Peaky Blinders) are also in the cast.

Sanders told Vanity Fair that he was drawn to The Crow because it was an “ opportunity to make a dark romance, something that dealt with loss, grief, and the ethereal veil between life and death and reaching through that. Look, I grew up listening to Joy Division and The Cure, and this movie is a bit like a Cure song—the beauty of melancholy. “

Addressing the fact that the original The Crow featured an iconic performance by Brandon Lee, who was tragically killed during the production, Sanders said, “ It’s definitely something that we’ve always had in mind through the making of the film. Brandon was an original voice and I think he will always be synonymous with The Crow and I hope he’s proud of what we’ve done and how we’ve brought the story back again. His soul is very much alive in this film. There’s a real fragility and beauty to his version of the Crow, and I think Bill feels like he is a successor to that. “

Bill Skarsgård and FKA twigs in THE CROW. Photo Credit: Larry Horricks for Lionsgate

