The Crow: Salvation is getting a Blu-ray release from Scream Factory

Based on the comic book series created by James O’Barr, the first version of The Crow was released in 1994 and told the tragic story of goth rocker Eric Draven and the love of his life, Shelly Webster. Later this year (on June 7th, to be exact), we’ll be getting a remake of The Crow, with the story of Eric and Shelly being told all over again. It seems kind of strange to do a remake and revisit characters in a franchise that lends itself to the anthology format, where each film can be focused on a different vengeful, undead person… but it does make business sense, because The Crow remake is getting more attention than the three Crow sequels ever got. But those Crow sequels do have their fans, and Scream Factory is about to celebrate one of them – The Crow: Salvation from 2000 – with a limited edition Blu-ray release on March 26th.

Directed by Bharat Nalluri from a screenplay written by Chip Johannessen, The Crow: Salvation has the following synopsis: Alex Corvis is falsely convicted of brutally stabbing his girlfriend Lauren to death. He maintains his innocence and insists that Lauren was killed by a man with distinctive scars on his body but the police cannot find any trace of him. After three years on death row, Alex is electrocuted in a messy execution and shortly after, his guardian crow appears and resurrects him. With the help of Lauren’s sister Erin, the Crow begins his hunt for the killer.

The film stars Eric Mabius, Kirsten Dunst, William Atherton, Grant Shaud, Jodi Lyn O’Keefe, David H. Stevens, Dale Midkiff, Bill Mondy, Walton Goggins, Tim DeKay, Don Shanks, Joey Miyashima, Kylee Cochran, Bruce McCarty, Kelly Haren, Noname Jane, and Fred Ward.

The Scream Factory Blu-ray release of The Crow: Salvation will have the following bonus features:

Audio Commentary With Director Bharat Nalluri, Actor Eric Mabius, Producer Jeff Most, Composer Marco Beltrami, And Production Designer Maia Javan

Behind-The-Scenes Featurette

Behind-The-Makeup Featurette

Production Design Featurette

“Who’s That Bird?”

Image Gallery

Trailer

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround and 2.0 Stereo

Optional English subtitles for the main feature

Are you a fan of The Crow: Salvation, and would you like to own a copy of this Blu-ray release? Let us know by leaving a comment below – and if you want a copy, they’re available for pre-order at THIS LINK. There are only 1,620 units, so get it quick!