The Monster: Terrifier sequel heroine Lauren LaVera is joining Djimon Hounsou in horror thriller

Terrifier 2 and 3 heroine Lauren LaVera is in talks to join Djimon Hounsou in the Darren Lynn Bousman horror film The Monster

By
Lauren LaVera

A couple of days ago, we learned that Djimon Hounsou (A Quiet Place Part II and A Quiet Place: Day One) is set to star in The Monster, a horror thriller that Darren Lynn Bousman will be directing from a screenplay by Jonathan Bernstein and James Greer, the writers of Steven Soderbergh’s Unsane. Now, our friends at Bloody Disgusting have revealed that Lauren LaVera – who played heroine Sienna in Terrifier 2 and the recently released Terrifier 3 – is in talks to join Hounsou in the cast.

Details on the characters Hounsou and LaVera will be playing haven’t been revealed, but we do know that the story follows two millennials who make quick money by leasing incredible New York City apartments they don’t own to people who don’t know they are being scammed. The con works brilliantly until they run into an apartment owner with a dark secret who flips the game on them. We could guess that Hounsou will be playing the apartment owner and LaVera would be one of the two millennials, but that might not be the case.

Lee Nelson and David Tish of Envision Media Arts are producing the film with Saw franchise producer Mark Burg. Bousman has a good deal of experience working with Burg, as he’s best known for directing Saw II, Saw III, Saw IV, and Spiral: From the Book of Saw. He has also directed Repo! The Genetic Opera, Mother’s Day, 11-11-11, The Devil’s Carnival, The Barrens, Abattoir, St. Agatha, Death of Me, The Cello, and more.

Burg had this to say about The Monster: “Darren sent me a script with incredible twists and turns and the opportunity to work with him and the brilliant Djimon Hounsou. This movie will be amazing and scare the hell out of audiences worldwide.

Tish and Nelson added, “We love finding new ways into horror and when we read The Monster we knew it was special. With Djimon and the minds behind one of horror’s biggest franchises, genre fans are in for something fresh and scary.

The Monster is set to begin filming in Danbury, Connecticut in November. 

Are you glad to hear that Lauren LaVera is joining Djimon Hounsou in The Monster? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.

Source: Bloody Disgusting
Tags: , , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
cassandra peterson
Cassandra Peterson aka Elvira calls out Ariana Grande for backstage diss
The latest MCU rumor claims that a Midnight Sons movie is on the fast track and might beat Blade into production
Rumor: Is Marvel fast-tracking a Midnight Sons movie?
Writer/director Damien Leone is considering an extended cut of Terrifier 3, but is worried that fans would be disappointed
Damien Leone might put together an extended cut of Terrifier 3, but doesn’t think fans will like it
Terrifier 2 and 3 heroine Lauren LaVera is in talks to join Djimon Hounsou in the Darren Lynn Bousman horror film The Monster
The Monster: Terrifier sequel heroine Lauren LaVera is joining Djimon Hounsou in horror thriller
View All

About the Author

16167 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest The Monster News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles