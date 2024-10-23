The Monster: Terrifier sequel heroine Lauren LaVera is joining Djimon Hounsou in horror thriller

A couple of days ago, we learned that Djimon Hounsou (A Quiet Place Part II and A Quiet Place: Day One) is set to star in The Monster , a horror thriller that Darren Lynn Bousman will be directing from a screenplay by Jonathan Bernstein and James Greer, the writers of Steven Soderbergh’s Unsane. Now, our friends at Bloody Disgusting have revealed that Lauren LaVera – who played heroine Sienna in Terrifier 2 and the recently released Terrifier 3 – is in talks to join Hounsou in the cast.

Details on the characters Hounsou and LaVera will be playing haven’t been revealed, but we do know that the story follows two millennials who make quick money by leasing incredible New York City apartments they don’t own to people who don’t know they are being scammed. The con works brilliantly until they run into an apartment owner with a dark secret who flips the game on them. We could guess that Hounsou will be playing the apartment owner and LaVera would be one of the two millennials, but that might not be the case.

Lee Nelson and David Tish of Envision Media Arts are producing the film with Saw franchise producer Mark Burg. Bousman has a good deal of experience working with Burg, as he’s best known for directing Saw II, Saw III, Saw IV, and Spiral: From the Book of Saw. He has also directed Repo! The Genetic Opera, Mother’s Day, 11-11-11, The Devil’s Carnival, The Barrens, Abattoir, St. Agatha, Death of Me, The Cello, and more.

Burg had this to say about The Monster: “ Darren sent me a script with incredible twists and turns and the opportunity to work with him and the brilliant Djimon Hounsou. This movie will be amazing and scare the hell out of audiences worldwide. “

Tish and Nelson added, “ We love finding new ways into horror and when we read The Monster we knew it was special. With Djimon and the minds behind one of horror’s biggest franchises, genre fans are in for something fresh and scary. “

The Monster is set to begin filming in Danbury, Connecticut in November.

Are you glad to hear that Lauren LaVera is joining Djimon Hounsou in The Monster? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.