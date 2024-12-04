The Monster: Alicia Witt, Gina Philips, Neal McDonough, & more cast in Darren Lynn Bousman horror thriller

A couple of months ago, we learned that Djimon Hounsou (A Quiet Place Part II and A Quiet Place: Day One) is set to star in The Monster , a horror thriller that Darren Lynn Bousman will be directing from a screenplay by Jonathan Bernstein and James Greer, the writers of Steven Soderbergh’s Unsane. It was announced soon after that Lauren LaVera – who played heroine Sienna in Terrifier 2 and the recently released Terrifier 3 – was joining Hounsou in the cast. Now, Deadline reveals that Alicia Witt (Longlegs), Gina Philips (Jeepers Creepers), Neal McDonough (Band of Brothers), Mia Healey (The Wilds), Michael Lombardi (The Deuce), David Call (Insidious: The Red Door), Victor Del Rio (Precognito), Cedric Benjamin (Luke Cage), Zac Jaffee (Hustlers), Renés Rivera (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Hari Bhaskar (First Shift), Kristina Krasniqi (Celebrity Ghost Stories), and rapper Jacob Lukas Anderson, a.k.a. Prof, are also in the cast.

Details on the characters the actors will be playing haven’t been revealed, but we do know that the story follows two millennials who make quick money by leasing incredible New York City apartments they don’t own to people who don’t know they are being scammed. The con works brilliantly until they run into an apartment owner with a dark secret who flips the game on them.

Lee Nelson and David Tish of Envision Media Arts are producing the film with Saw franchise producer Mark Burg. Lukas Behnken serves as executive producer, while Jonathan M. Black and Lauren Black co-produce. Bousman has a good deal of experience working with Burg, as he’s best known for directing Saw II, Saw III, Saw IV, and Spiral: From the Book of Saw. He has also directed Repo! The Genetic Opera, Mother’s Day, 11-11-11, The Devil’s Carnival, The Barrens, Abattoir, St. Agatha, Death of Me, The Cello, and more.

Burg had this to say about The Monster: “ Darren sent me a script with incredible twists and turns and the opportunity to work with him and the brilliant Djimon Hounsou. This movie will be amazing and scare the hell out of audiences worldwide. “

Tish and Nelson added, “ We love finding new ways into horror and when we read The Monster we knew it was special. With Djimon and the minds behind one of horror’s biggest franchises, genre fans are in for something fresh and scary. “

The Monster is now filming in Danbury, Connecticut. Deadline also reports that Paramount’s Republic Pictures label has boarded worldwide rights to the project.

Does The Monster sound interesting to you? What do you think of the cast Darren Lynn Bousman has assembled for the film? Let us know by leaving a comment below.