David Cronenberg’s The Shrouds secures an R rating

The Shrouds, the latest film from writer/director David Cronenberg, has been given an R rating from the MPA ratings board

David Cronenberg has said that his new film The Shrouds – which has been making the festival rounds lately (you can read what JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray thought of it HERE) – was originally intended to be a Netflix TV series, but the streamer dropped it after paying him to write the pilot episode. So a feature film it is, and Sideshow and Janus Films have acquired all U.S. distribution rights to the film, with their plan being to give it a theatrical release sometime in 2025. We don’t know a specific release date for this one yet, but the Motion Picture Association ratings board has revealed that The Shrouds has secured an R rating – primarily for sexual content and nudity! Here’s the reason given: Rated R for strong sexual content, graphic nudity, language and some violent content.

Pyramide Distribution will be giving the film a theatrical release in France on April 30th.

In The Shrouds, Vincent Cassel, who previously worked with Cronenberg on Eastern Promises and A Dangerous Method, takes on the role of Karsh, “an innovative businessman and grieving widower, who builds a novel device to connect with the dead inside a burial shroud. This burial tool installed at his own state-of-the-art though controversial cemetery allows him and his clients to watch their specific departed loved one decompose in real time. Karsh’s revolutionary business is on the verge of breaking into the international mainstream when several graves within his cemetery are vandalized and nearly destroyed, including that of his wife. While he struggles to uncover a clear motive for the attack, the mystery of who wrought this havoc, and why, drive him to reevaluate his business, marriage and fidelity to his late wife’s memory, as well as push him to new beginnings.”

Diane Kruger (National TreasureInglorious BasterdsIn the Fade), Guy Pearce (MementoThe Hurt Locker), Sandrine Holt (HomelandHouse of Cards), Al Sapienza (The SopranosReacher), Elizabeth Saunders (FromMary Kills People), and Jennifer Dale (CoronerInto Invisible Light) are also in the cast.

The Shrouds was produced by Saïd Ben Saïd, Martin Katz and Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent. It’s an SBS, Prospero Pictures & Saint Laurent Productions Film, with the participation of Telefilm Canada, Eurimages, Ontario Creates in association with Sphere Films, Crave & CBC Films with the support of Canal +, OCS & the Centre National du Cinema et de L’image Animée.

Sideshow/Janus provided the following statement: “Building on a long history with David Cronenberg that has included releases of VideodromeScannersThe BroodCrashDead Ringers, and Naked Lunch, Janus Films and Criterion are very proud to be working with Sideshow and Saïd Ben Saïd, Martin Katz and Anthony Vaccarello to premiere The Shrouds, a major new work by the Canadian master in the United States. Cronenberg is at his wittiest, most personal and romantic in this thought-provoking thriller with knockout performances from Vincent Cassel and Diane Kruger.

