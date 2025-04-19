Could The Shrouds be David Cronenberg’s final movie?

David Cronenberg has given us classics such as Scanners, Videodrome, The Fly, and more, but could The Shrouds be his final feature film? The 82-year-old director doesn’t seem willing to call it quits just yet, but he told the Los Angeles Times that he isn’t counting on getting behind the camera again.

“ We all have some kind of arrogance, ” Cronenberg said. “ But I don’t have that much. The world does not need my next movie. ” When asked if he would feel any grief if The Shrouds ends up being his last movie, Cronenberg said, “ Well, yes and no. Even when I thought I might never make another movie, I never thought I’d stop being creative. I thought maybe I’d write another novel. There are many ways you can be creative. “

The director said he doesn’t lack ideas; he just questions whether he has the stamina to get through another movie. “ Directing is physical and it really takes it out of you, ” he said. “ You could certainly imagine a moment where you’re halfway through a movie and you say, ‘I actually can’t do this anymore. I’m not focused enough to be good at it. I don’t even know if I can survive today.’ ” However, Cronenberg mentioned Manoel de Oliveira, the Portuguese director who was still making films until he died at the age of 106. “ Now that is something to aspire to, ” Cronenberg said.

The Shrouds premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year, but it’s finally hitting theaters. The film premiered in theaters in New York and Los Angeles today, and will expand nationwide on April 25th. The film stars Vincent Cassel as Karsh, an “ innovative businessman and grieving widower, who builds a novel device to connect with the dead inside a burial shroud. This burial tool installed at his own state-of-the-art though controversial cemetery allows him and his clients to watch their specific departed loved one decompose in real time . “