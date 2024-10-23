Scream (1996) – Real Slashers

It’s time for a new episode of the Real Slashers video series – and while the series is often focused on movies from the slasher glory days of the 1980s, occasionally it will jump to other decades. The latest episode is an example of that, as it takes a look at the 1996 film Scream (watch it HERE), a movie that revitalized the horror genre at the time it was released, as horror had a bit of a rough ride through the early ’90s. To hear all about it, check out the video embedded above.

Directed by Wes Craven from a screenplay by Kevin Williamson, Scream has the following synopsis: After a series of mysterious deaths, a seemingly peaceful community becomes a place where no one is safe, and everyone is a suspect. That is when an offbeat group of friends rally to unlock the town’s deadly secrets, and gets caught up in a lively mix of thrills, chills, and surprises.

The film stars Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Courteney Cox, Matthew Lillard, Rose McGowan, Skeet Ulrich, Jamie Kennedy, W. Earl Brown, Joseph Whipp, Liev Schreiber, Drew Barrymore, and Henry Winkler, with Roger L. Jackson providing the voice of Ghostface.

Here’s what Real Slashers is all about: Ahhh the ’80s. A simpler time where the blood ran red, the boobies swung freely, and the weed was copiously smoked. A time where rampant killers were simply excuses for excessive sex and over the top murder. Yes, we’re looking at an era where the slasher movie ran wild over cinemas everywhere. Today, we’re looking at “Real Slashers.”

The show is Written, Narrated, and Edited by Tyler Nichols, Produced by John Fallon, and Executive Produced by Berge Garabedian.

