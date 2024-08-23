A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989) – Real Slashers

The Real Slashers series looks back at one of the least popular Elm Street movies, A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child

It’s time for a new episode of the Real Slashers video series, and with this one we’re heading back to the last year of the glorious decade known as the 1980s… a year in which three of the major franchises each received a sequel that wasn’t very well received. In 19889, Friday the 13th got Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan, Halloween got Halloween 5, and the Elm Street franchise got A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (watch it HERE). You can hear all about The Dream Child, one of the least popular Freddy Krueger movies, it in the video embedded above.

Directed by Stephen Hopkins from a screenplay by Leslie Bohem and a story crafted by John Skipp and Craig Spector, The Dream Child has the following synopsis: The fifth installment of the popular franchise focuses on Alice, a survivor of the fourth, who believes Freddy Krueger has been eliminated for good. She optimistically hopes to start a life with fellow survivor Dan. The nightmares begin soon enough, though, and Alice learns she is pregnant. When her friends start dying, Alice suspects that Freddy is using the fetus within her as a weapon. Can she fight the demon while protecting her unborn child?

The film stars Lisa Wilcox, Kelly Jo Minter, Erika Anderson, Danny Hassel, Beatrice Boepple, Whitby Hertford, Joe Seely, and Nicholas Mele, with Robert Englund as Freddy Krueger and Michael Bailey Smith as Super Freddy.

Here’s what Real Slashers is all about: Ahhh the ’80s. A simpler time where the blood ran red, the boobies swung freely, and the weed was copiously smoked. A time where rampant killers were simply excuses for excessive sex and over the top murder. Yes, we’re looking at an era where the slasher movie ran wild over cinemas everywhere. Today, we’re looking at “Real Slashers.”

The show is Written, Narrated, and Edited by Tyler Nichols, Produced by John Fallon, and Executive Produced by Berge Garabedian.

