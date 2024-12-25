Black Christmas (2006) – Real Slashers

It’s time for a new episode of the Real Slashers video series – and since the release of this one coincides with Christmas, we are, of course, taking a look at a Christmas horror movie! Many genre fans watch the 1974 classic Black Christmas every December, and while the film’s first remake (of two, so far) wasn’t very well received when it was first released in 2006, as the years have gone by, it has gained a strong cult following of its own. So with this episode of Real Slashers, we’re digging into Black Christmas 2006. You can hear all about it in the video embedded above.

Written and directed by Glen Morgan, the 2006 version of Black Christmas has the following synopsis: The holiday season turns deadly for a group of sorority sisters who are stranded at their campus house during a snowstorm. These coeds better watch out, for a vicious killer is on the loose, and he will not care if they are naughty or nice.

The film stars Katie Cassidy, Michelle Trachtenberg, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Lacey Chabert, Kristen Cloke, Andrea Martin, Crystal Lowe, Oliver Hudson, Karin Konoval, Dean Friss, Robert Mann, Jessica Harmon, Leela Savasta, Kathleen Kole, Howard Siegel, Peter Wilds, Jill Teed, Anne Marie DeLuise, Christina Crivici, and Cainan Wiebe.

Here’s what Real Slashers is all about: Ahhh the ’80s. A simpler time where the blood ran red, the boobies swung freely, and the weed was copiously smoked. A time where rampant killers were simply excuses for excessive sex and over the top murder. Yes, we’re looking at an era where the slasher movie ran wild over cinemas everywhere. Today, we’re looking at “Real Slashers.”

The show is Written, Narrated, and Edited by Tyler Nichols, Produced by John Fallon, and Executive Produced by Berge Garabedian.

What do you think of Black Christmas 2006, and how did you like this episode of Real Slashers? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

A couple of the previous episodes of Real Slashers can be seen below. To see more, and to check out some of our other shows, head over to the JoBlo Horror Originals channel – and subscribe while you’re at it!