Night School (1981) – Real Slashers

The Real Slashers series looks back at the 1981 slasher Night School, directed by Ken Hughes and starring Rachel Ward

It’s time for a new episode of the Real Slashers video series, and with this one we’re flashing back to 1981, one of the busiest years for slasher movies in box office history, to take a look at director Ken Hughes’ Night School (watch it HERE). It’s a cool movie, and you can hear all about by checking out the video embedded above.

Scripted by Ruth Avergon, Night School has the following synopsis: Police in Boston begin to examine a series of murders connected to a local night school. All of the victims are female students who have been decapitated in what appears to be a ritual beheading. Suspicion falls on one of the professors.

The film stars Rachel Ward, Leonard Mann, Drew Snyder, Joseph R. Sicari, Nicholas Cairis, Karen MacDonald, Annette Miller, Bill McCann, Margo Skinner, Kevin Fennessy, Elizabeth Barnitz, Holly Hardman, Meb Boden, Leonard Corman, Belle McDonald, and Ed Higgins.

Here’s what Real Slashers is all about: Ahhh the ’80s. A simpler time where the blood ran red, the boobies swung freely, and the weed was copiously smoked. A time where rampant killers were simply excuses for excessive sex and over the top murder. Yes, we’re looking at an era where the slasher movie ran wild over cinemas everywhere. Today, we’re looking at “Real Slashers.”

The show is Written, Narrated, and Edited by Tyler Nichols, Produced by John Fallon, and Executive Produced by Berge Garabedian.

What do you think of Night School, and how did you like this episode of Real Slashers? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

